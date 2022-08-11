Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach
A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Stealing Laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s Office on Jan. 6 Can’t Remove Ankle Monitor: Judge
A federal judge has denied a request for relaxed pretrial release conditions from the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) laptop from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The record reflects that the defendant initially tried to evade arrest by leaving her home, deleting her...
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
allthatsinteresting.com
Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers
Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court. In March, a jury in Washington,...
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given additional life sentences on Monday for committing federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, 36, was given the additional life sentence plus 10 years at the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Former Marine is accused of leading neo-Nazi group and planning to attack a New York synagogue
A former Marine is accused of leading a neo-Nazi group that was alleged to have been planning an attack on a New York synagogue. Matthew Belanger is charged with gun violations and could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to court documents. A criminal...
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
Former Pence chief of staff: 'There would have been a massacre' if Capitol rioters got closer
There would have been a "massacre" had Jan. 6 rioters gotten closer to the then-vice president, claimed Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.
Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone
A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists
Click here to read the full article. She was a mom of two who’d gone from cocktail waitress to dancer to pay the bills. A cop’s daughter who’d always harbored dreams of fighting crime. And, for four and a half years, a confidential informant who helped the feds bring down a white supremacist behind a 2004 Scottsdale, Arizona, bombing that maimed a Black man — and who had plans to do much worse. Now, in an exclusive interview with journalist Jeff Maysh on Substack, Rebecca Williams reveals her true identity and tells the wild story of her recruitment by the ATF...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
Cook County prosecutors clearing 8 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is asking judges to vacate eight murder convictions tied to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara."We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions," Foxx said Tuesday morning as prosecutors were in multiple courtrooms at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, asking judges to clear eight people whose convictions were linked to Guevara, who has been accused of routinely manufacturing false evidence and framing innocent people.Foxx said her office has been looking into Guevara's cases since 2019, and the unprecedented move...
People
How the Parents of a Black College Student Killed by Alleged White Supremacist Became 'Catalysts for Change'
May 2017 was an exciting time for Richard Collins III. The 23-year-old had just received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was days away from graduating Bowie State University. He went to visit friends on the campus of the University of Maryland, and around 3...
Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters
It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1