Rocky Mount, VA

americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach

A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
CBS Denver

Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off

A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone

A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
Rolling Stone

Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists

Click here to read the full article. She was a mom of two who’d gone from cocktail waitress to dancer to pay the bills. A cop’s daughter who’d always harbored dreams of fighting crime. And, for four and a half years, a confidential informant who helped the feds bring down a white supremacist behind a 2004 Scottsdale, Arizona, bombing that maimed a Black man — and who had plans to do much worse.  Now, in an exclusive interview with journalist Jeff Maysh on Substack, Rebecca Williams reveals her true identity and tells the wild story of her recruitment by the ATF...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CBS Chicago

Cook County prosecutors clearing 8 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is asking judges to vacate eight murder convictions tied to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara."We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions," Foxx said Tuesday morning as prosecutors were in multiple courtrooms at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, asking judges to clear eight people whose convictions were linked to Guevara, who has been accused of routinely manufacturing false evidence and framing innocent people.Foxx said her office has been looking into Guevara's cases since 2019, and the unprecedented move...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters

It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
DALLAS, TX
