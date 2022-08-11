Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Celestia: Launching a blockchain to be as easy as deploying a smart contract
Developers and communities will be able to deploy their own sovereign, custom-made blockchains at the “click of a button” says Celestia co-founder Ismail Khoffi. Speaking with Cointelegraph at Korean Blockchain Week 2022 last week, Khoffi said that the project’s vision is to decouple the consensus and application execution layers to unlock new possibilities for decentralized app builders. Celesita is basically a stripped-back minimalist layer-1 blockchain that offers users the infrastructure that makes it easy to deploy their own blockchain, or layer-2 rollup.
CoinTelegraph
Celsius Network coin report shows a balance gap of $2.85 billion
A new bankruptcy coin report filed on Sunday shows that troubled crypto lender Celsius’ actual debt stands at $2.85 billion against their bankruptcy filing claims of a $1.2 billion deficit. The latest report shows that the company has net liabilities worth $6.6 billion and total assets under management at...
CoinTelegraph
Kevin O’Leary says sacrificing Tornado Cash worth it for institutional adoption
Clamping down on crypto applications that “mess with the primal forces of regulation” is necessary, says Shark Tank host and millionaire venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary, who argued that Tornado Cash and similar services are preventing real institutional capital from coming into the space. In a discussion on...
CoinTelegraph
MundoCrypto’s Metaverse event to break previous Guinness World Record as largest VR event in the world
Madrid, Spain, August 15, 2022 – MundoCrypto, the leading cryptocurrency training academy across Spanish-speaking countries, is proud to host the biggest in-person virtual reality (VR) event in the world while launching their own Metaverse. The event will take place on August 27th, 2022, at the WiZink Center in Madrid, where 7,500 guests will make history together as they attempt to break a world record in the VR category while also creating a new world record category involving the Metaverse.
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinTelegraph
AML and KYC: A catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption
For Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), the motivation to create a new payment ecosystem from scratch in 2009 stemmed from the economic chaos caused by the banking sector’s over-exuberant and risky lending practices mixed accompanied by the bursting of the housing bubbles in many countries at the time.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse still not ready for virtual weddings and legal proceedings
As the global Web3 ecosystem continued to evolve at a staggering pace, so have the various use cases associated with this niche. In a striking new development, a high-ranking Singaporean government minister recently noted that legal marriage proceedings, court case disputes, and government services could one day be conducted using Metaverse platforms.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto needs ‘enabling environment,’ Philippines central bank says
Amid the rising cryptocurrency adoption in the Philippines, the country’s central bank is seeking measures to better protect investors through elevating local crypto awareness. The Philippine central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), wants to promote crypto education as the authority sees a lot of benefits associated with crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Countries where Bitcoin (BTC) is legal
Unless citizens can demonstrate that they do not have access to the necessary technology, they can use Bitcoin as a form of payment if BTC is treated as a legal tender in their respective jurisdiction. Central banks and regulators of a nation generally decide what is legal tender within their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Indian authorities freeze more crypto funds over money laundering allegations
India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED) announced Friday that it has frozen the financial accounts of Bengaluru-based financial services company Yellow Tune Technologies, some of which were held by Flipvolt crypto exchange, the Indian branch of Singaporean Vauld. The move is linked to an ongoing investigation into money laundering by China-linked instant loan companies. This is the second time this week the agency has taken action in the crypto sphere in connection with that case.
Comments / 0