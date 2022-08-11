ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history

Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
CROSBYTON, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin-born healthy meal delivery company snaps back into service

Snap Kitchen is making a comeback. The health-conscious packaged meal service operating in partnership with Whole Foods was hit hard by the early stages of the pandemic, declaring bankruptcy in 2020 and closing more than half of its stores. Down to six stores from 33 that year, the company recently announced it is beginning to expand again, this time focusing on Texas first.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Downtown Austin: Where the city's movers and shakers put down roots

--- If you're considering a move to Austin, real estate agent Carl Shurr says choosing downtown is a sure bet. "The energy of living downtown is hard to beat," he says. "It is exciting to see the growth that has occurred since 2006, when I moved here from Chicago. I was told then that no one lives downtown — now it's the place to be if you want to be connected to what's happening in Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Upcoming Austin festival puts women and LGBTQ+ creators at the forefront

In some ways the Front Fest is a staple Austin event, and in others, it’s barely been explored. Future Front Texas (FFTX), formerly Boss Babes, has always been known for organizing creatives in workshops and markets. When it changed its name in 2019, it announced the Front Market and Festival, put it on, and then receded into the pandemic with the rest of Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Texas Tribune's Evan Smith presents a trail guide to his final festival

Believe it or not, politics can be fun, even if it’s all you talk about for days. The Texas Tribune is proving that once again with incumbent CEO Evan Smith’s last Texas Tribune Festival. From September 22-24, this long-standing annual event will bring together more than 350 influential speakers for more than 100 panels, from politicians in office to journalists and cultural wave-makers.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award

A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin hospital earns healthy ranking from prestigious U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, naming Austin's St. David’s Medical Center as the No. 8 best hospital in Texas and No. 37 nationally. Not the first accolade for the local facility, St. David's Medical Center's national ranking came courtesy of the hospital's post-procedure work and physical therapy in its rehabilitation department, which landed the facility among the top 51 out of 4515 hospitals nationwide.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

The 10 best Austin hotels to book for a full ACL Fest experience this fall

Ready or not, for travelers, Austin City Limits Festival is right around the corner, and things are booking up fast. The October event brings approximately 400,000 people to Zilker Park over two weekends, many of them Austinites, but many who have to make their way en masse to hotels, perhaps not knowing that P. Terry’s is a great move for a late-night snack well below festival prices.
AUSTIN, TX
