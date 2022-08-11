Read full article on original website
This Texas city is the No. 1 destination for Austin millennials on the move
For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained here, according to the report. That leaves more than 30 percent who moved elsewhere.
Crack open the flavor of Austin with a can of this organic hard seltzer
If it's possible to capture the flavor of Austin in a can, this is it. Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer is brewed with love right here in Austin and offers a taste of the adventurous, free spirit of the city. Each seltzer is 90 calories, zero grams of sugar, and...
Austin housing inventory skyrockets to highest levels since 2018
More signs of relief for the Austin housing market. The latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors, released Tuesday, August 16, offers indications that the market is continuing to stabilize. There are still new records to report, but “In every aspect of our market," says Cord Shiflet, 2022 ABoR...
Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history
Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
Austin-born healthy meal delivery company snaps back into service
Snap Kitchen is making a comeback. The health-conscious packaged meal service operating in partnership with Whole Foods was hit hard by the early stages of the pandemic, declaring bankruptcy in 2020 and closing more than half of its stores. Down to six stores from 33 that year, the company recently announced it is beginning to expand again, this time focusing on Texas first.
Downtown Austin: Where the city's movers and shakers put down roots
--- If you're considering a move to Austin, real estate agent Carl Shurr says choosing downtown is a sure bet. "The energy of living downtown is hard to beat," he says. "It is exciting to see the growth that has occurred since 2006, when I moved here from Chicago. I was told then that no one lives downtown — now it's the place to be if you want to be connected to what's happening in Austin."
Stunning Skyspace on UT Austin campus reopens with immersive programming
One of Austin's favorite art installations is back and better. After a brief summer closure, James Turrell's Skyspace, The Color Inside, is slated to reopen on Monday, August 22. Welcoming more than 75,000 people each year, The Color Inside is a freestanding, naked-eye observatory located on The University of Texas...
How to get every possible discount at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The 2022 edition of the State Fair of Texas starts its 24-day run in Dallas' Fair Park on September 30, with music, games, and food. But what we're here for is discounts. There are a multitude of discount ticket options and deals being offered by the State Fair and other entities, meaning there's no reason you should ever pay full price.
Austin must-dos and amenities abound at ultra-luxe Northshore apartments
Austin has a nearly limitless list of ways to go out on the town, every day and night of the week. But the Live Music Capital of the World also has an impressive luxury living scene that makes it just as alluring to stay in. For next-level living right downtown,...
Austin scoops up top 10 spot in list of best ice cream cities in U.S.
Fans of homegrown brands like Amy's Ice Creams or Lick Honest Ice Creams know that Austin has some of the best scoops in the country. So it's no surprise that on a recent list of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Austin lands in the top 10.
Popular dance collaboration Night Birds migrates back to Austin
Which birds fly together for two nights each year? In Austin, it’s “Night Birds — An Intimate Celebration of Art + Dance.” Coworking and event space The Cathedral and local dance company Ventana Ballet are collaborating for the second year of the dance showcase, taking place September 22 and 23.
Upcoming Austin festival puts women and LGBTQ+ creators at the forefront
In some ways the Front Fest is a staple Austin event, and in others, it’s barely been explored. Future Front Texas (FFTX), formerly Boss Babes, has always been known for organizing creatives in workshops and markets. When it changed its name in 2019, it announced the Front Market and Festival, put it on, and then receded into the pandemic with the rest of Austin.
Austin's members-only Soho House spins out vinyl bar and Italian restaurant
There’s never not something happening at Soho House. The South Congress-based, members-only club opened in summer 2021, offering no shortage of curated programming, poolside parties, and creative gatherings ever since. Now, two of the swanky spot's newest additions are making even stronger case to consider membership: Club Cecconi’s and Dante’s HiFi.
Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.
Texas Tribune's Evan Smith presents a trail guide to his final festival
Believe it or not, politics can be fun, even if it’s all you talk about for days. The Texas Tribune is proving that once again with incumbent CEO Evan Smith’s last Texas Tribune Festival. From September 22-24, this long-standing annual event will bring together more than 350 influential speakers for more than 100 panels, from politicians in office to journalists and cultural wave-makers.
Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award
A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
Austin hospital earns healthy ranking from prestigious U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, naming Austin's St. David’s Medical Center as the No. 8 best hospital in Texas and No. 37 nationally. Not the first accolade for the local facility, St. David's Medical Center's national ranking came courtesy of the hospital's post-procedure work and physical therapy in its rehabilitation department, which landed the facility among the top 51 out of 4515 hospitals nationwide.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Easy Tiger twists up new pretzel bar
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Don’t get it twisted — or do — at the new Easy Tiger...
Austin steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
The 10 best Austin hotels to book for a full ACL Fest experience this fall
Ready or not, for travelers, Austin City Limits Festival is right around the corner, and things are booking up fast. The October event brings approximately 400,000 people to Zilker Park over two weekends, many of them Austinites, but many who have to make their way en masse to hotels, perhaps not knowing that P. Terry’s is a great move for a late-night snack well below festival prices.
