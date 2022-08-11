Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...

