Effort, PA

WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Effort, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing endangered man

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
NANTICOKE, PA
#Traumatic Brain Injury
NorthcentralPA.com

Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

First responders and volunteers describe Saturday's scene

BERWICK, Pa. — On Monday, members of the Berwick Fire Department hosed off the debris left behind after Saturday's violent incident outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and bar. But Chief Gene Boone says the pain and the damage that was caused won't be as easy to wash away. "It's...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Newswatch 16

Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy

BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Cops hoping to return money to rightful owner

HAWLEY, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are hoping to make quite the return. According to officers, someone lost a large amount of money on Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy in Hawley Wednesday. Police want to make sure the cash is returned to its rightful owner. If you believe...
HAWLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
People

17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
COPLAY, PA
sauconsource.com

Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

