Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
Elderly pedestrian hit and killed in Schuylkill County
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A 92-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Schuylkill County. According to police, the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. She was flown to the hospital, where she later died.
PSP say suspect admits to driving through crowd of people, killing mom with hammer
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver Who Plowed Through Crowd Of People, Beat Mom Dead In PA: Reports
A 24-year-old man who killed one person and hurt 17 when he plowed his car into a crowd at a fire benefit and then beat a woman dead with a hammer moments later has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police, they said. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, Luzerne County,...
UPDATE: Boy gets new wheelchair after his old one got stolen
EFFORT, Pa. — It's been a busy 48 hours for Colleen Stipeck of Chestnuthill Township. "It's been a whirlwind. I mean fielding phone calls and text messages and Facebook messages and just people reaching out that wanna help. It's been truly overwhelming and heartwarming, " she said. Stipek heard...
Communities rally to help Berwick, Nescopeck families
BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers and messages express the community's grief at the growing memorial at the crime scene from the weekend. It started as a day filled with food, fundraising, and water balloon fights and ended with a woman dead and more than a dozen hurt. "This is a...
Police searching for missing endangered man
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
First responders and volunteers describe Saturday's scene
BERWICK, Pa. — On Monday, members of the Berwick Fire Department hosed off the debris left behind after Saturday's violent incident outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and bar. But Chief Gene Boone says the pain and the damage that was caused won't be as easy to wash away. "It's...
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Timeline of tragedy: What we know about the fire, acts of violence connecting communities in mourning
BERWICK, Pa. — Over the last two weeks, communities in Columbia and Luzerne Counties have been united in grief after a series of shocking events. Here is a timeline of the events that have taken place:. TIMELINE:. August 5. Ten people died when fire destroyed a home in Nescopeck,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy
BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
Cops hoping to return money to rightful owner
HAWLEY, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are hoping to make quite the return. According to officers, someone lost a large amount of money on Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy in Hawley Wednesday. Police want to make sure the cash is returned to its rightful owner. If you believe...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
People
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say
A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1