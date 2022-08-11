Read full article on original website
Related
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police release final tally for 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis Police released their final tally of arrests and violations from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The report showed 63 D-U-I arrests – up over last year’s 57, and 35 felony drug arrests – up from 20 last year. Illegal parking remained...
newscenter1.tv
A Day on the Water: Pennington County deputies on summer lake patrol in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Lakes can be a great way for locals and visitors from out of town to escape the heat. And with the summer season winding down, people are squeezing in every last second of fun before heading back to the old grind. However, safety is always...
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation releases final rally vehicle counts
STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle numbers from the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been released by the Department of Transportation. The D-O-T obtained their numbers from nine counters placed at nine locations entering Sturgis. The department reported a ten day total of 497,835 vehicles entering Sturgis. While that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Injuries reported in weekend crash near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa. No further details on the accident or injuries have been...
newscenter1.tv
Authorities identify man who died in Sturgis motorcycle accident
STURGIS, S.D. — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man that died Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident in Sturgis. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Helene Duhamel confirmed that 59-year-old Ron Brevka died after being transported to Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City on Wednesday. NewsCenter1 has...
hubcityradio.com
Final numbers from the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 06, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date.
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
kotatv.com
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. Police have not released the names of the men involved. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
kbhbradio.com
Meade County Sheriff’s Office asks for public help in locating stolen truck
STURGIS, S.D. — The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a pickup truck stolen from the Buffalo Chip. The pickup truck is a black Ford F350 Super Duty with South Dakota license plates 49HB22, and the back window has a sticker that says “LGND”.
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
Black Hills Pioneer
One of two Spearfish men sentenced in assault, theft case
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May...
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
ABC7 Chicago
'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed
CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison. Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
kotatv.com
Warm with a couple more storm chances this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but a few afternoon storms could pop up. Moisture is not guaranteed for everyone, but we will take what we can get for now. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
newscenter1.tv
Redrum Motorcycle Club takes to the road to help homeless veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. — In the second year of a partnership between Indian Motorcycles and Redrum Motorcycle Club, what they call the Veteran Warriors Honor Ride took place as riders took to the road to help Rapid City’s homeless population. Members part of the Veterans Affairs on Pine...
Comments / 0