Cramer’s week ahead: Retail giants report with all eyes on the consumer
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's economic data releases and retailer earnings reports will give important insights into the state of the American consumer and, in turn, inflation. "This week is a referendum on the consumer," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's...
US trade mixed after volatile session amid strong retail earnings and conflicting economic data
Both Walmart and Home Depot beat earnings expectations, but US housing starts slipped while industrial production rose.
Sell beaten-down Vroom as there's no quick fix for online car retailer in a slowdown, JPMorgan says
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
'Dangerous territory': Investor Peter Boockvar warns recession is spreading to other parts of economy
There may be no escape from recession. The latest reports on housing and manufacturing, according to investor Peter Boockvar, suggest it's rapidly spreading to other parts of the economy. "People are not being sensitive enough to this economic slowdown and what it's going to be mean for corporate earnings and...
Why Home Depot Stock Jumped Today
Investors were happy with the company's second-quarter financial results.
Unity rejects AppLovin bid, reaffirms IronSource deal
Unity has rejected AppLovin's unsolicited offer to buy the company. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the deal.
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Home Depot, Walmart beats; McDonald's price target bump
Home Depot (HD) crushes it: quarterly same-store sales up 5.8 versus 4.9 expected. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.05 on $43.79 billion in revenue; both beat and both quarterly records. However, Home Depot only just stands by guidance and the Dow stock was slightly lower in the premarket. Walmart (WMT), also a...
Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin
"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NNOX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Apple calls on employees to return to the office three days a week: Report
Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a company-wide memo calling on employees to return to the office three days a week starting in September, according to the Financial Times. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets looked headed for a tepid opening Tuesday morning after all three major indexes rose Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, in fact, finished above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Investors are also getting their first taste of big retail earnings Tuesday as Home Depot and Walmart reported their most recent quarterly results (see below). Stocks have had a strong summer overall following a brutal first half of the year, prompting some market watchers to suggest a new bull market is beginning. Not so fast, though. Markets could be in for a bumpy September, writes CNBC's Patti Domm.
Bond yields rise following big data releases
Bond yields rose on Tuesday amid the release of fresh housing and manufacturing data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 4 basis points to 2.831%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded more than 1 basis point higher at 3.114%. The yield on the shorter-term 2-year Treasury note was also up roughly 5 basis points at 3.253%.
No way the U.S. is avoiding a recession, Bleakley's Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar breaks down the market's next move, and when the U.S. will actually see a recession. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Oil drops, and oil stocks go with it
Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy on where crude prices are headed, as we enter the heart of hurricane season. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zoom, Ally and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart, Home Depot — The retailers' shares rose about 5% each after both companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter. That lifted other retail stocks, which led market gains. Bath & Body Works jumped 6%. Target and Best Buy each added about 5%. Ross Stores, Lowe's and TJX Companies climbed about 3% each.
Stores and suppliers clash over price hikes as shoppers hit by sticker shock
As inflation drives up costs, stores and suppliers have to negotiate whether to raise prices for customers. Profits are under pressure at consumer products companies such as Procter & Gamble as well as retailers including Walmart and Target. In the U.S., pricing disputes between retailers and manufacturers rarely result in...
Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession,"...
Gold extends losses on dollar strength, traders await Fed minutes
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,775.30 per ounce, after falling more than 1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,790.20. The dollar, also considered a safe store of value along with bullion, benefited from a disappointing set of economic data out of China and a surprise rate cut by the country's central bank.
Monday, August 15, 2022: Cramer says this sector is in a perfect environment
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates any time soon. They also share the stocks they like in such a market environment.
