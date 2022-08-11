ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Retail giants report with all eyes on the consumer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's economic data releases and retailer earnings reports will give important insights into the state of the American consumer and, in turn, inflation. "This week is a referendum on the consumer," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that this week's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc#The Overtime
CNBC

Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin

"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets looked headed for a tepid opening Tuesday morning after all three major indexes rose Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, in fact, finished above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Investors are also getting their first taste of big retail earnings Tuesday as Home Depot and Walmart reported their most recent quarterly results (see below). Stocks have had a strong summer overall following a brutal first half of the year, prompting some market watchers to suggest a new bull market is beginning. Not so fast, though. Markets could be in for a bumpy September, writes CNBC's Patti Domm.
STOCKS
CNBC

Bond yields rise following big data releases

Bond yields rose on Tuesday amid the release of fresh housing and manufacturing data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 4 basis points to 2.831%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded more than 1 basis point higher at 3.114%. The yield on the shorter-term 2-year Treasury note was also up roughly 5 basis points at 3.253%.
MARKETS
CNBC

Oil drops, and oil stocks go with it

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy on where crude prices are headed, as we enter the heart of hurricane season. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zoom, Ally and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart, Home Depot — The retailers' shares rose about 5% each after both companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter. That lifted other retail stocks, which led market gains. Bath & Body Works jumped 6%. Target and Best Buy each added about 5%. Ross Stores, Lowe's and TJX Companies climbed about 3% each.
STOCKS
CNBC

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession,"...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold extends losses on dollar strength, traders await Fed minutes

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,775.30 per ounce, after falling more than 1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,790.20. The dollar, also considered a safe store of value along with bullion, benefited from a disappointing set of economic data out of China and a surprise rate cut by the country's central bank.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy