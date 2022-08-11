1. The one that was just off of 151 is now a combined YMCA and Library. 1. The one on Fredericksburg Rd is a restaurant food supply store. 1. The one on St. Mary's is a YMCA. 1. The one in Lincoln Heights is an HEB. Those are the ones I remember. I rarely shopped there because the prices were higher. My wife did though she knew the prices were higher because she liked that they had few customers, because the prices were higher. Edit: The one at Bandera and 410 became a school.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO