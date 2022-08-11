ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

Jim JimH
4d ago

Looks like the GBRA board will be getting new condos, hunting leases and prob a truck or two courtesy of river outfitters

KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday

A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

SAWS Gets Serious About Enforcing Watering Rules Amid Drought

San Antonio Water System means business about enforcing Stage 2 watering rules. The rules were put into effect in April of this year because of the drought. SAWS announced on Saturday that customers who don't comply with the rules can be fined about 150-dollars for a first offense. The agency's director of conservation says they're patrolling neighborhoods looking for violators, and they're done with issuing warnings. Watering days are the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1, but with shorter hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Three of San Antonio’s original Albertsons stores

1. The one that was just off of 151 is now a combined YMCA and Library. 1. The one on Fredericksburg Rd is a restaurant food supply store. 1. The one on St. Mary's is a YMCA. 1. The one in Lincoln Heights is an HEB. Those are the ones I remember. I rarely shopped there because the prices were higher. My wife did though she knew the prices were higher because she liked that they had few customers, because the prices were higher. Edit: The one at Bandera and 410 became a school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018

SAN ANTONIO — The reports cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
