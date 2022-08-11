Read full article on original website
Related
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. People who have been exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine under updated public health guidance issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Oakland seniors face higher health care costs from prolonged exposure to vehicle pollution
Long-term exposure to low levels of traffic pollution is associated with higher health care costs for elderly Oakland residents, according to a hyper-local study recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Atmospheric Environment. Emergency room costs were nearly $500 higher per year for the average elderly patient when nitrogen dioxide, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
Court sides with Oakland landlords alleging city’s trash franchise fee disguised illegal tax
California cities may face greater limitations on their ability to raise General Fund revenue following a state Supreme Court decision last week, an attorney on the matter said. The decision in Zolly v. City of Oakland allows attorneys for three small Oakland property owners to proceed to trial in Alameda...
AG Bonta puts his weight behind Livermore’s effort to toss lawsuit over downtown housing
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has submitted an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by the group Save Livermore Downtown against the city of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal, or expedited review, of an appeal challenging the city’s approval of Eden Housing’s 130-unit, downtown affordable housing project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oversight committee for CoCo Sheriff’s Office rejected, will submit quarterly report instead
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has decided against creating an independent board to oversee the county Sheriff’s Office, opting instead to approve a recommendation by its public protection committee to receive quarterly reports from the Sheriff’s Office concerning its activities. Assembly Bill 1185, which became law...
Antioch building region's 1st desalination plant to increase fresh drinking water
With no end in sight to California’s drought, one East Bay city is moving forward with plans for the region’s first desalination plant to increase its supply of drinking water.
In a summer swelter: Parts of Bay Area likely to bake this week as heat inches westward
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for what is forecast to be a one-day heat wave that will bring sweltering temperatures to the Bay Area’s inland areas. Starting Tuesday and tapering off Wednesday, temperatures as high as 106 to 107 degrees will blanket inland areas, primarily...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard
OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
Contra Costa receives state grant funding to extend its holistic intervention partnership
Contra Costa County has secured a $6 million grant to expand its holistic intervention partnership (HIP) over the next three years. The program, administered by the public defender’s office and the Health, Housing and Homeless Service department, received the grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.
Santa Cruz County homeless count reveals sharp rise in vets, seniors living on the street
The number of homeless veterans in Santa Cruz County has more than doubled since 2019, according to new data from the county. The county announced the results of its biennial Point-in-Time Count of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county. The 2022 Point-In-Time Count revealed there were at...
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
Berkeley Fire Department advising residents to be ready in case of ‘extreme fire weather’
The Berkeley Fire Department is advising residents in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood to have a plan ready to evacuate and stay elsewhere in the event the department designates “extreme fire weather,” which is more severe than a red flag warning. The guidance from the fire department was issued...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
San Jose council may rethink tiny house site over concerns it would affect public park
Plans to build a tiny home village on Noble Avenue in San Jose for unhoused residents may be reconsidered after a city councilmember voiced his opposition to fellow policymakers. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen submitted a memo to the city’s Rules and Open Government committee, asking staff members to immediately...
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Sausalito settles lawsuit over Marinship Park homeless camp
The city of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0