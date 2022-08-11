Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
2 Jaguars first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The 2021 season is one that Jacksonville Jaguars fans want to forget. In addition to a league-worst 3-14 record, the team had significant off-field drama involving head coach Urban Meyer. He ended up lasting just 13 games in Jacksonville, despite signing a multi-year and highly lucrative contract, and the franchise is ready for a new beginning.
Dolphins Win Preseason Opener; Trill Injured Late
Skylar Thompson and Jason Sanders shined in the Miami Dolphins victory against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener
Buccaneers' Linebacker Suffers Significant Injury During First Preseason Game
Bucs' second-string outside linebacker, Cam Gill, was injured in the team's first preseason game Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tua Among 17 Dolphins Players Sitting Out Preseason Opener
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be joined on the sidelines by several prominent teammates for the team's preseason opener at Tampa Bay
NFL PRESEASON POWER RANK: Where every team stands heading into the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell just short last year, but they shape up well for a run at this year's Super Bowl.
NFL・
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Joe Burrow makes training camp debut for Cincinnati Bengals, participates in several drills
CINCINNATI -- He's officially back. For the first time in training camp, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practiced. Nearly three weeks after he had his appendix removed, Burrow donned his orange No. 9 jersey and participated in several drills throughout Sunday's practice. All of his work in team drills came...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Sans Tom Brady, Titans come calling
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 20 @ Titans 7:00
Trill Williams Carted Off Field With Injury in Miami Dolphins Preseason Game
In the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins first preseason game on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw a screen pass to a wide receiver. Former Syracuse star and reserve Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams read the play, sprinted into the backfield and made the tackle for a five yard loss. ...
NFL・
Comments / 0