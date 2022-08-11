Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Schools, library partner for English language courses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District on Tuesday announced a partnership to bring adult English language courses to North Charleston. The district’s adult education department will bring the class to Charleston County Public Library’s Otranto Road branch. The district offers a 75-hour course to improve...
Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston County School District
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists and lawmakers are raising concerns after they say racism is a widespread problem across the Charleston County School District (CCSD). Members of the Racial Justice Network and State Representative Wendell Gilliard spoke in front of CCSD headquarters on Monday where they discussed the termination of CCSD Chief of […]
counton2.com
Colleton County school superintendent focused on innovation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Innovated programs, new bell schedules, and expanded security are top of mind as more than 5,000 students head back to class this week in Colleton County. Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave said she is focused on transforming the Colleton County School District as she begins...
live5news.com
Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has about 35 teacher vacancies ahead of the first day of school, according to district officials, but they say they are ready for students to head back to the classroom Wednesday. Those vacancies are out of about 3,700 total teachers they...
live5news.com
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
live5news.com
VIDEO: SC health dept. relaxes school COVID protocols
VIDEO: Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
live5news.com
Dorchester District Four takes extra safety precautions for upcoming year
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Class is back in session Tuesday for students in Dorchester District Four. Before kicking off the school year, the district took some extra safety precautions to make sure it keeps students safe. The district says it considers safety to be a top priority. Corey Prentiss,...
live5news.com
S.C. attorney general questions Charleston Co. School Board on potential FOIA violations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general is asking the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees to explain complaints that the board has not complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Attorney General Alan Wilson sent the letter on Tuesday asking the board to provide...
live5news.com
Colleton County students can expect some changes for the 2022-2023 school year
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,100 students will be returning to the classroom in Colleton County on Monday. Last year the district started teaching with a new curriculum and Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says they will be continuing professional development and support for teachers. They’re also expanding their Pre-K and several of their programs.
live5news.com
Berkeley County making school safety top priority
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
First day of school for many Lowcountry students: Here’s what to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is the first day of school for students in Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, Dorchester District 2, and Williamsburg county school districts. Here’s what to know as students head back into the classroom. Dorchester School District 2 Today marks a new chapter for parents and students in Dorchester School District 2. After […]
live5news.com
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
live5news.com
Dorchester District Two opens newest school
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore. East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday. The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off...
GALLERY: Law enforcement personnel participate in back to school bashes across the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend law enforcement agencies helped families prepare for the upcoming school year at back-to-school giveaways and block parties across the Lowcountry. See them in action in the slideshow below.
live5news.com
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District says bus driver vacancies have been filled
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first day back to school can be quite chaotic. With more cars on the road and families dropping off their kids, traffic might be an issue for the first few weeks. Tyra Ramsey, Berkeley County School District’s Director of Transportation says they have filled...
Apply now for Charleston Water System Citizens Academy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Water System is giving customers a chance to get up close and personal with its operations through its annual Citizens Academy. During the free, six-week program, customers will spend two hours a week exploring Charleston Water System’s core water and sewer functions including daily operational activities and potential challenges. “This valuable […]
