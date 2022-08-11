ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Charleston Co. Schools, library partner for English language courses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District on Tuesday announced a partnership to bring adult English language courses to North Charleston. The district’s adult education department will bring the class to Charleston County Public Library’s Otranto Road branch. The district offers a 75-hour course to improve...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists and lawmakers are raising concerns after they say racism is a widespread problem across the Charleston County School District (CCSD). Members of the Racial Justice Network and State Representative Wendell Gilliard spoke in front of CCSD headquarters on Monday where they discussed the termination of CCSD Chief of […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Colleton County school superintendent focused on innovation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Innovated programs, new bell schedules, and expanded security are top of mind as more than 5,000 students head back to class this week in Colleton County. Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave said she is focused on transforming the Colleton County School District as she begins...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County students can expect some changes for the 2022-2023 school year

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,100 students will be returning to the classroom in Colleton County on Monday. Last year the district started teaching with a new curriculum and Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says they will be continuing professional development and support for teachers. They’re also expanding their Pre-K and several of their programs.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County making school safety top priority

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester District Two opens newest school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore. East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday. The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday.  Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies.   According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies.  “Today was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Apply now for Charleston Water System Citizens Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Water System is giving customers a chance to get up close and personal with its operations through its annual Citizens Academy. During the free, six-week program, customers will spend two hours a week exploring Charleston Water System’s core water and sewer functions including daily operational activities and potential challenges. “This valuable […]
CHARLESTON, SC

