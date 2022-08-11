ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Medical Devices That Provide an Effective Solution to Obesity

Obesity is a worldwide epidemic, and it’s not just bad for your physical appearance. It’s also a risk factor for many diseases. Obese individuals are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, among other serious health problems. Why is obesity so dangerous? For starters, excess...
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery

A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers

Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
Researchers assess diagnostic criteria for canine glioma

A multi-institutional team led by North Carolina State University researchers has found that using recently released criteria for the diagnosis of canine glioma resulted in strong diagnostic consensus among pathologists. The findings not only pave the way for more standardized diagnostic criteria for dogs with brain tumors, but also create a useful baseline to support larger inter-institutional studies that could aid dogs and humans with glioma.
Top in cardiology: PCSK9 inhibition; new AHA president’s goals

A recent study found that PCSK9 inhibition did not affect cognitive function or dementia risk. However, there may be an association between statin use and some impaired cognitive performance, according to researchers. It was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story was an exclusive interview with the...
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties

See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients

A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
Blood Tests in Newly Brain-Injured Patients Predict Death and Severe Disability

Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results -- available within minutes -- may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
Implementing personalized medicine in hospitals

Imagine a patient with a rare genetic disorder that makes their arms and legs have imprecise and slow movements. For years, the patient has faced serious restrictions in day-to-day life. They tried several treatments, but all have failed to ease the symptoms. Now imagine a university team discovering a therapy...
Can Ultrasounds Detect Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect. Symptoms often don’t show until later stages, and there aren’t standard screening tests for this type of cancer. Imaging tests — like MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds — are an important part of the diagnostic process. Abdominal and endoscopic...
Is corn silk beneficial for diabetes?

Managing diabetes involves maintaining blood sugars within a target range. Although more research is necessary, corn silks may provide a natural option to help reduce blood sugars. Corn silk refers to the threads that grow on corn cobs. People have used corn silk as an herbal remedy for centuries in...
Developing neuroscientifically guided treatments for PTSD

Dr. Ruth Lanius, a professor in psychiatry at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and the director of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at Western, is developing neuroscientifically guided treatments for patients suffering from PTSD. Most individuals who suffer from PTSD present with the classic form of the disorder, in...
Researchers Discover New Prognostic Marker for Multiple Sclerosis Severity

It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have been published in Neurology.
Is Acupuncture an Effective Treatment for Bell's Palsy?

Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial palsy, is paralysis on one side of your face caused by dysfunction of your facial nerve. Acupuncture is sometimes used to treat Bell’s palsy, but its effectiveness remains controversial. Your facial nerves are a pair of nerves that allow you to control your...
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths

A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
