infomeddnews.com
Meet the Medical Devices That Provide an Effective Solution to Obesity
Obesity is a worldwide epidemic, and it’s not just bad for your physical appearance. It’s also a risk factor for many diseases. Obese individuals are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, among other serious health problems. Why is obesity so dangerous? For starters, excess...
MedicalXpress
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery
A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
The new device could be an artificial pancreas for diabetics
A new device prevents immune cells from accumulating near implantable devices. The device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug-delivery implant. A new device might help develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes. Implantable devices and cannula placement have long been used for the treatment of diabetics. However,...
MedicalXpress
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
Phys.org
Researchers assess diagnostic criteria for canine glioma
A multi-institutional team led by North Carolina State University researchers has found that using recently released criteria for the diagnosis of canine glioma resulted in strong diagnostic consensus among pathologists. The findings not only pave the way for more standardized diagnostic criteria for dogs with brain tumors, but also create a useful baseline to support larger inter-institutional studies that could aid dogs and humans with glioma.
PETS・
Novel AI algorithm may be the key for a breakthrough epilepsy treatment
Scientists from the University College London developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to detect subtle anomalies in the brain. The project gathered more than 1,000 patients’ MRI scans from 22 international epilepsy centers to develop the algorithm. The development is specifically important for detecting abnormalities. A group of scientists...
neurologylive.com
Changes in Vocation as Early Signs for Alzheimer Disease, Cognitive Issues: Alvaro Pascual-Leone, MD, PhD
The chief medical officer and cofounder of Linus Health discussed how changes in voice may help serve as early indicators for late-life cognitive deficits. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "What’s different here is we can offer quantitative metrics of that, which is immensely powerful. But I don’t...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: PCSK9 inhibition; new AHA president’s goals
A recent study found that PCSK9 inhibition did not affect cognitive function or dementia risk. However, there may be an association between statin use and some impaired cognitive performance, according to researchers. It was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story was an exclusive interview with the...
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients
A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
technologynetworks.com
Blood Tests in Newly Brain-Injured Patients Predict Death and Severe Disability
Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results -- available within minutes -- may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
MedicalXpress
Implementing personalized medicine in hospitals
Imagine a patient with a rare genetic disorder that makes their arms and legs have imprecise and slow movements. For years, the patient has faced serious restrictions in day-to-day life. They tried several treatments, but all have failed to ease the symptoms. Now imagine a university team discovering a therapy...
Healthline
Can Ultrasounds Detect Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect. Symptoms often don’t show until later stages, and there aren’t standard screening tests for this type of cancer. Imaging tests — like MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds — are an important part of the diagnostic process. Abdominal and endoscopic...
Medical News Today
Is corn silk beneficial for diabetes?
Managing diabetes involves maintaining blood sugars within a target range. Although more research is necessary, corn silks may provide a natural option to help reduce blood sugars. Corn silk refers to the threads that grow on corn cobs. People have used corn silk as an herbal remedy for centuries in...
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Forecasts Treatment Landscape of CRC as More Targeted Regimens Become Available
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, discussed how data from clinical trials examining different targeted strategies in colorectal cancer will transform the way in which patients with this malignancy are seen and treated. Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Gastrointestinal Cancer Program lead at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and medical director of the...
MedicalXpress
Developing neuroscientifically guided treatments for PTSD
Dr. Ruth Lanius, a professor in psychiatry at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and the director of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at Western, is developing neuroscientifically guided treatments for patients suffering from PTSD. Most individuals who suffer from PTSD present with the classic form of the disorder, in...
notebookcheck.net
GlucoClip non-invasive blood glucose monitor wins prestigious Johns Hopkins University Healthcare Design Competition
An ambitious group of Egyptian students has continued working on the GlucoClip project, which won an award from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University earlier this year. The GlucoClip is a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that is intended to remove painful finger sticking from the average day of someone suffering from diabetes.
ptproductsonline.com
Researchers Discover New Prognostic Marker for Multiple Sclerosis Severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have been published in Neurology.
Healthline
Is Acupuncture an Effective Treatment for Bell's Palsy?
Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial palsy, is paralysis on one side of your face caused by dysfunction of your facial nerve. Acupuncture is sometimes used to treat Bell’s palsy, but its effectiveness remains controversial. Your facial nerves are a pair of nerves that allow you to control your...
ajmc.com
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths
A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
