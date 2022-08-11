LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether your favorite season is hunting or baseball, you’ll get the best of both in Lynchburg this week. This Thursday is Hunters for the Hungry night at the Lynchburg Hillcats game. Organizers are asking fans to come to the game wearing camo. There will be raffles, prizes, and benefits for sponsors. The proceeds from the event will go toward paying meat processing fees from donated deer to feed the hungry.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO