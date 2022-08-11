Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
WDBJ7.com
New grant to expand Taubman Museum outreach
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art will receive a major grant that will expand its outreach to people with different needs and abilities. The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the grant of $243,104 to fund the Happy HeARTS Program. The free program will serve community...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Hillcats host Hunters for the Hungry night Thursday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether your favorite season is hunting or baseball, you’ll get the best of both in Lynchburg this week. This Thursday is Hunters for the Hungry night at the Lynchburg Hillcats game. Organizers are asking fans to come to the game wearing camo. There will be raffles, prizes, and benefits for sponsors. The proceeds from the event will go toward paying meat processing fees from donated deer to feed the hungry.
WDBJ7.com
Salem VA Medical Center receives wheelchair donation
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center received an impactful donation Monday afternoon that will aid transportation and care. “It’s very substantial,” says Cheryl Ponce with the Salem VA Medical Center. Monday afternoon, 90 wheelchairs were donated to the Salem Veterans Medical Center by the Salem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design. The Hand-in-Hand playground, at Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago. Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center. National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is free admission and free parking....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
WDBJ7.com
Variety of construction projects ongoing at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There was an excitement around Virginia Tech as students began to move into their residence halls August 15, but Virginia Tech says there’s also excitement around the construction projects taking place on campus. “If you do come and visit Virginia Tech, you will see an...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Powderpuff fundraiser for Roanoke rec clubs taking place this Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming event this weekend will give you the chance to support youth sports in the Star City. The Southeast and GSA rec clubs will host a powderpuff football game this Saturday at Belmont Park. The cheerleading teams from each club will face off in a flag football game, while the football teams will act as cheerleaders. The organizers say events like this help offset the cost of uniforms, equipment, and insurance to make sure athletes are safe to play and learn new skills.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School’s LIFT Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WDBJ7.com
Crews start work on James River Bridge in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Buchanan can expect to see some construction on the James River Bridge soon. Virginia Department of Transportation crews started to put out message boards Monday alerting drivers of the upcoming construction. Water Street will be closed while construction is happening on the bridge.
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge County begins new era under Head Coach Martin Cox
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Following 12 seasons as an assistant at Jefferson Forest, Martin Cox takes over the head job at Rockbridge County this fall. And he admits that there was plenty that attracted him to the job when Mark Poston resigned in the spring. “Years ago we scrimmaged Rockbridge a...
Comments / 0