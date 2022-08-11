ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study

Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through

One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
How NJ child well-being compares with the rest of the nation

New Jersey children fare quite well overall, compared to kids in nearly every other state in the nation, according to the latest figures from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State ranks sixth nationwide for child well-being, the nonprofit finds. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book looked at 16 key indicators across four general domains: education, health, economic well-being, and family and community.
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

