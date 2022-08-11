Read full article on original website
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through
One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
NJ schools will soon re-open: Should there be armed guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
How NJ child well-being compares with the rest of the nation
New Jersey children fare quite well overall, compared to kids in nearly every other state in the nation, according to the latest figures from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State ranks sixth nationwide for child well-being, the nonprofit finds. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book looked at 16 key indicators across four general domains: education, health, economic well-being, and family and community.
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey bills aim to repeal new brewery restrictions following outrage from owners
Six weeks after New Jersey implemented regulations governing how craft breweries are able to operate, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation meant to roll back some of the restrictions. Sens. Vin Gopal and Linda Greenstein put forward two bipartisan bills last week that would eliminate several of the new...
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
