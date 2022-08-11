ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo

BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
capeandislands.org

Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry

Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
BARNSTABLE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

City officials attempt to lessen impact of Orange Line shutdown on students

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are attempting to lessen the blow students might take during the month-long Orange Line shutdown as it happens during the start of school. “The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency,” said City of Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge. The...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
consultant360.com

A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox, who comes from a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, previously...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WESTFORD, MA

