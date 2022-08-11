Read full article on original website
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
New COVID cases in Worcester continue plateau since mid-June
WORCESTER — A slight uptick in new cases COVID-19 from the week of Aug. 5 has reverted to the rough plateau in cases that has been recorded in the city for almost two months, but hospitalizations have risen. On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the...
Worcester County's COVID new cases flat; Massachusetts cases fall 6.6%
Massachusetts reported 9,882 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.6% from the previous week. The previous week had 10,584 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Massachusetts ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of...
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
whdh.com
City officials attempt to lessen impact of Orange Line shutdown on students
BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are attempting to lessen the blow students might take during the month-long Orange Line shutdown as it happens during the start of school. “The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency,” said City of Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge. The...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
WMUR.com
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Could the drought steal Christmas? From tree farms to apple growers, ‘it’s just brutal’ as scorching heat waves add to problem
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
Two planes collide at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
whdh.com
Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox, who comes from a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, previously...
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
