ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey-humboldt, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico

Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Governor Signs ‘Right to Try’ Expansion

The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is the...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Dewey-humboldt, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Where do Arizona governor candidates stand on abortion rights?

New law criminalizes hazing in Arizona ten years after ASU fraternity pledge's death. The bill is known as Jack’s law in reference to Jack Culolias, a 19-year-old ASU student who died after drinking too much at an ASU fraternity pledge event. U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election Local
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment

Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona

Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 12-14

PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent, the search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday and a man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa.
MESA, AZ
theplanetD

26 Top Places to Visit in Arizona

There are a lot of places to visit in Arizona – from admiring the Grand Canyon to experiencing cultural tourist attractions throughout its desert landscape. We’ll look at the best cities, national parks, and outdoor attractions, and then finish with a special extras section leaving you with plenty of inspiration for your upcoming trip to Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy