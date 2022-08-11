Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Comedy Sportz Returning To Quad-Cities At Moline’s Spotlight Studio
BREAKING NEWS: Comedy Sportz is back. As previously reported on QuadCities.com, the popular, family-friendly improvisational comedy troupe will re-launch in November at Moline’s Spotlight Studio with its familiar slate of upbeat, one-of-a-kind, all-ages shows. ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly...
Thursday Night Groove Free Outdoor Concert Series Kicks Off In Rock Island August 18
Thursday Night Groove rocks Schwiebert Park beginning August 18!. The free concert schedule in downtown Rock Island includes:. 8/25 Ivan Singh – Sponsored by Mississippi Valley Blues Society. 9/1 Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls. 9/8 Crooked Cactus Band. 9/15 Soul Storm. 9/22 Phyllis and the Sharks. 9/29 North of...
Don’t Miss Moline’s Movie In The Park Scheduled for Friday
Movies in the park have been very popular this year, and they aren't over yet! You can catch the rescheduled movie in the park with Moline Parks and Recreation Department this Friday on August 19th kicking off at 8:15 pm. You catch this free movie at Browning Park on 15th...
Enjoy ‘Fun in the Sun’ at Clinton Area Rod Club show
The Clinton Area Rod Club invites everyone to their 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, August 21 at the Clinton HyVee, 901 S. Fourth Street. Registration is 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and is $15 for exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Judging takes place from 12-1 p.m. and awards will be […]
Is Comedy Sportz Coming Back To The Quad-Cities?
It hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed, but, according to inside sources, and a crapton of cheeky memes being pushed out on social media, a new improvisational comedy group based upon the old Comedy Sportz troupe — and possibly also called Comedy Sportz — featuring many of the same performers is coming back to the Quad-Cities.
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline November 18-21
Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center November 18-21! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in on Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Farm Life’ Pics
Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers has been receiving a lot of criticism about being on the show but that takes a backseat here. Speaking of backseats, Wolfe is showing off a car that he’s had in storage. For him, this is a reflection of what he calls “farm life” in the caption. Fans are having their own reactions to seeing this sweet ride. We’ll get to those in a minute but let’s look at what Wolfe is writing here about this old car.
35th annual Tug Fest underway
The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
Western Illinois Quad Cities to Host Welcome Week
Moline, IL – Western Illinois University Student Services and the Student Government Association will collaborate to host “Welcome Week” for the first week of the Fall ‘22 semester, Monday-Friday, Aug. 22-26. All events are free and open to any WIU student, faculty or staff member in hopes of providing a range of fun, interactive events for all to enjoy.
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
‘Ride The Cyclone’ This Weekend At Moline’s Black Box Theater
“Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Black Box Theater in Moline. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
Ballet Quad Cities Returns With Exciting New Season Of Dance
Ballet Quad Cities, the area’s premier dance company, is returning for an exciting new season of dance in 2022-2023!
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
Western Illinois University Museum Studies Invites the Public to Attend the Iowa Museum Association 2022 Conference Kick-off Party
Moline, IL — The Western Illinois University Museum Studies Program will attend the Iowa Museum Association 2022 Conference Kick-off Party from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Edwards Creative Showroom in Milan, IL. This event is free to the public and no registration is required. “Anybody interested in...
Rock Island awarded $3 million State of Illinois grant for Downtown Rock Island Revitalization
The Quad Cities Chamber, in partnership with the City of Rock Island, today announced that it has been selected to receive a $3 million grant for downtown Rock Island revitalization. As part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants to 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois, which represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
Milan Harvest Festival returns on Labor Day Weekend
The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan. In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
