MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 6 WVU men’s soccer is the preseason favorite to place first in the Sun Belt Conference, according to the league’s preseason poll. West Virginia, which is entering its inaugural season of competition in the Sun Belt, placed first in the preseason poll with 75 total points and five first-place votes. The poll, which is comprised of votes from all nine of the league’s head coaches, was released Monday.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO