Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
WBOY
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WBOY
PHOTOS: WVU football hosts open practice following 2022 Fan Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Milan Puskar Stadium welcomed back Mountaineer Nation on Saturday for Fan Day. The 2022 edition of the annual event saw 1,500 fans in attendance. All players on the current roster and coaching staff were available for autographs and pictures. Following the nearly two-hour autograph session, fans...
WBOY
WVU men’s soccer picked to win Sun Belt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 6 WVU men’s soccer is the preseason favorite to place first in the Sun Belt Conference, according to the league’s preseason poll. West Virginia, which is entering its inaugural season of competition in the Sun Belt, placed first in the preseason poll with 75 total points and five first-place votes. The poll, which is comprised of votes from all nine of the league’s head coaches, was released Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
A “heart-to-heart” with Coach Brown sparked Reese Smith’s improvement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Head coach Neal Brown and sophomore receiver Reese Smith have plenty of history. They hail from Danville, Kentucky, and played for the same coach at Boyle County. During his high school career, Brown set numerous receiving records. When it was Smith’s turn to put on the...
WBOY
2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WBOY
Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he...
WBOY
WATCH: Mic’d up moments from 2022 Fan Day
Gold and Blue Nation mic’d up West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown, along with players Dante Stills, James Gmiter, and Tony Mathis at 2022 Fan Day at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Click on each of the videos for the top mic’d up moments from Fan Day.
Comments / 0