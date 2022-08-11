ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon.

Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered held without bail until another hearing in Multnomah County Circuit Court later this week, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Court documents say Simpson, 40, is accused of striking the woman in the back of the skull, causing her head to hit a concrete barrier as she fell to the ground.

Officers responding to the Unity Center for Behavioral Health in Northeast Portland on Tuesday saw a 55-year-old woman with “significant amounts of blood” around her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police the woman appeared unconscious for about two minutes afterward, according to the affidavit written by Deputy District Attorney Michael Lee.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t released.

An officer recognized Simpson as having spurred a police response July 24 after 911 callers reported an agitated man screaming that he was “going to bash a woman’s skull,” according to the affidavit.

Police had Simpson taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in that case, but he was released later that day, and more 911 calls were made about his behavior, documents said. Police were then unable to locate him, according to court documents.

Details about his recent treatment at the Unity Center weren’t released.

Simpson has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man who kidnapped woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said James Cooley, 61, of Rainier, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to kidnapping. According to court documents, on May 18, 2020, Cooley traveled without invitation from his home to the woman’s home in Ilwaco, Washington, approached her, tied her hands with zip ties and dragged her to his vehicle at knifepoint. He then shoved her into the backseat and drove to Rainier while threatening to kill her, documents said.
RAINIER, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy