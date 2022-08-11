ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL (Sorry)

Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 15TH AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS

Beginning Monday August 22, 2022, 15th Avenue and Seminary Street intersection will. be closed to all traffic thru Thursday August 25, 2022. Immediately following, 15th. Avenue will be reduced to one lane traffic heading eastbound only from Nelson Blvd. to Kishwaukee Street for water main construction. A detour route will...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.

Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.

That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Reported In Rockford This Morning

At approximately 5:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of N Church Street for a stabbing victim. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Rockford Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing this morning but no other details have been released. We will update...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two More Accidents Being Reported…

Sources are reporting 2 more accidents. Unknown on injuries, Avoid both areas for a bit. RS source Sancho Wick sent us this video from the E State st scene. Keep up the good work sending in your content. RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Note: The scenes may be already cleared up by now. But...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.

STRENGTHENING REGULATIONS ON ATVs: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles. The revisions to the ordinance state that non-highway vehicles are declared nuisances and reinforced that they are illegal on public streets. These vehicles are now specifically subject to impound...
ROCKFORD, IL

