Menlo Park, CA

Santa Cruz, CA
California Government
Menlo Park, CA
Menlo Park, CA
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later

Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
PALO ALTO, CA
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period

Some see advantages to early-morning offerings, others consider it antithetical to later start times. Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
PALO ALTO, CA
As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols

Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto's animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday

A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency's website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
STANFORD, CA
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries

A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot at 4190 El Camino Real, near the Arastradero Road intersection, fire Capt. Ryan Stoddard said. When firefighters responded, they saw the pickup truck, the batteries and the small building that houses the McLaren office all on fire.
PALO ALTO, CA
The hidden secrets of the earliest printed pages

SLAC researchers scan 600-year-old documents for clues about the first printing presses. Innocuously couriered across the globe in fireproof bags, priceless 15th-century documents arrived in Menlo Park at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory for an experiment on the earliest printing presses. While scientists at SLAC typically look to the future and...
MENLO PARK, CA
