Menlo Park Fire Protection District board member Jim McLaughlin withdraws candidacy
Jim McLaughlin, a member of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District board, has withdrawn his bid for reelection this November, extending the deadline to pull papers and file for candidacy until Wednesday, Aug. 17. McLaughlin, who joined the board in 2018, cited personal reasons as his motive for backing out...
With four candidates for Menlo Park City Council, only one incumbent faces a contested election
Four candidates are running for a seat on the Menlo Park City Council on the Nov. 8 ballot, but thanks to district elections, only one incumbent is facing a challenger. Here's a roundup of who is campaigning. Council member Cecilia Taylor is running unopposed for reelection in District 1. Taylor...
Portola Valley PAC to unseat council members has raised $29K, including from former Obama ambassador
A Political Action Committee (PAC) aimed explicitly at unseating council members up for reelection this fall has raised close to $29,000, according to finance filings. Two council candidates and a former ambassador to former President Barack Obama gave to the PAC. The funds already far exceed what past candidates have...
Peter Ohtaki challenges incumbent Betsy Nash in Menlo Park City Council race
Former Menlo Park City Council member Peter Ohtaki has pulled papers to run against incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash in District 4, kicking off Menlo Park's first contested City Council race of the year. "I believe that local government should be responsive to the needs of local residents and operate efficiently...
Retired Menlo Park fire chief aids effort to send donated gear to firefighters in Ukraine
Volunteers from fire services and departments across the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 11, finished loading a 40-foot shipping container with firefighting equipment to be sent to Ukraine. Harold Schapelhouman, a retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District chief, aided in the organization of the gathering of used fire tools and...
Community briefs: Atherton horse show returns, $10,000 scholarship awarded and more
Teen wins $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship. The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) and the Mounted Patrol Foundation (MPF), awarded a $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award to Iliana Close, a recent graduate of Carlmont High School and San Carlos resident, according to a Monday, Aug. 8, press release. Close,...
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
Heat and wildfire smoke prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday
Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday. The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later
Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period
Some see advantages to early-morning offerings, others consider it antithetical to later start times. Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
Longtime Ravenswood school district trustee will not seek reelection this fall
Ana Maria Pulido, who has served on the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees for over a decade, will not run for reelection this fall. Pulido made the announcement at a June 23 board meeting, stating that community members who might be intimidated facing off against an incumbent would know the seat would be open.
Menlo Park seeks to become regional draw for interior design
A new collaboration of Menlo Park businesses is looking to turn the city's downtown into a regional destination for interior design projects, bringing together 20 local design stores for the first time. The idea for the design district began in spring of 2021 from Alex Beltramo of Teresa's Antiques, a...
Menlo Park sends off its housing element to the state
Menlo Park submitted its draft housing element to the state for review on July 25, putting forth its vision for housing growth over the next eight years under a mandate to plan for 3,830 new units by 2031. The housing element going to the state is largely similar to the...
As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols
Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto's animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday
A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency's website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot at 4190 El Camino Real, near the Arastradero Road intersection, fire Capt. Ryan Stoddard said. When firefighters responded, they saw the pickup truck, the batteries and the small building that houses the McLaren office all on fire.
The hidden secrets of the earliest printed pages
SLAC researchers scan 600-year-old documents for clues about the first printing presses. Innocuously couriered across the globe in fireproof bags, priceless 15th-century documents arrived in Menlo Park at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory for an experiment on the earliest printing presses. While scientists at SLAC typically look to the future and...
The call of the wild: From paralyzed seagulls to skunks caught in bear traps, Peninsula wildlife rescue workers have seen it all
Orphaned baby songbirds and poisoned seagulls. Small squirrels snapped up by cats. Skunks caught in bear traps. Wild animals in trouble like these throughout the Peninsula may — if the 're lucky — eventually find their way to one of a handful of wildlife rescue centers around the region.
Portola Valley reluctantly settles lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations
Town Council members denounce legal action, say it amounts to bullying at taxpayers' expense. The Portola Valley Town Council approved a settlement Monday to resolve a lawsuit against the town claiming its committee members violated the Brown Act, calling the decision an unfortunate but necessary move to stave off expensive litigation.
Ravenswood school district staff make their case for workforce housing
Gerardo Garcia's workday is not yet done after he shuts the door of his seventh grade science classroom at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. For the last six years, he's spent two to three hours driving for Uber in the evenings. Garcia, like many school staffers...
