Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
Action News Jax’s Ben Becker uncovers hundreds in projected new charges to your JEA electric bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I pushed JEA for answers morning, noon and night the past couple of days and got even more answers, amplifications and clarifications about what everyone wants to know -- how much more can I expect my bill to go up?. The answer: Quite a bit. >>>...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
First Coast News
Equality Florida slams Duval Schools for removing 'Safe Space' rainbow stickers amid 'rebrand'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally reported by the Florida Times-Union. The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. Some Duval Schools teachers say they spent their planning week peeling rainbow Safe Space stickers and posters that indicate LGBTQ allyship off their classroom windows, walls and doors ahead of students' arrival Monday morning for their first day.
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
JSO releases image, asks for info about vehicle allegedly used in deadly Sunday shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a murder investigation in Downtown Jacksonville. JSO says on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The suspect...
No one hurt after car crashes into day care in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating after a car crashed into KinderCare day care on Monument Road. Action News Jax first learned of the incident when a viewer sent pictures after picking up her child from day care. School personnel said that no one was hurt in the crash.
'I need a break:' Multiple shootings weigh heavily on Jacksonville advocates pushing to end gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AJ Jordan, a member of MAD DADS, has a poster board that reads "MAD DADS cares & remembers Jacksonville's heartbreaking murder victims". Dozens of names are listed on the board. Jordan remembers each victim, with some names dating back to 2002. What pains him is how there is room for more names.
WJCL
Officials: Parent arrested in Brunswick after pepper spray incident on school bus
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. On Tuesday, a Glynn County parent was arrested for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School System, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor.
FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country. The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
Driver in fiery, fatal crash granted bond, faces 'habitual offender' label for troubled driving history
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man police say are responsible for the Clay County crash that led to 23-year-old Gavin Conroy's death had his request for bond granted during a court appearance Monday. Circuit Judge Don Lester...
Jacksonville Beach City Council will not let voters decide volunteer lifeguards' future
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 110-year-old institution in Jacksonville Beach may have seen its last days as we knew it. Volunteer lifeguards did not get what they wanted Monday night when the Jacksonville Beach City Council decided not to let voters decide if the city should keep volunteer lifeguards. Citizens say they got enough signatures on a petition to bring it to the city council and ask them to put the future of the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Savings Corps up to a vote.
All-clear after suspicious package found outside Duval County Public Schools headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have given the all-clear after they were called to Duval County Public Schools headquarters on the Southbank on Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package found outside the entrance. Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez was at the scene as crews blocked traffic and emergency patrols...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
News4Jax.com
Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
First Coast News
