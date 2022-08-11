Missing Clinton man found dead

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man who went missing in Louisville Wednesday evening has been located, and is dead.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, of Clinton, had been located and was deceased. The post stated that his body was found in the Little River, and his remains were transported to Knox County Regional Forensic Center, where an autopsy will be performed.

“Sheriff James Lee Berrong would like to thank everyone who assisted in locating Mr. Haynes, and he extends his condolences to Mr. Haynes’ family and friends.” the post said.

Haynes had not been heard from since Wednesday evening. His vehicle and some of his personal belongings were found on private property on Little River near Alcoa Highway.

Haynes was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches in height, and approximately 145 pounds.

Deputies and members of the Blount Operations Response Team started searching for Haynes on land and water after he was reported missing at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with information to say that the missing man was found dead.

