Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
skooknews.com
Pedestrian Struck in Frackville; Victim Flown
UPDATE: 08/16/2022 - Victim dies from injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Allentown: Report
A pedestrian was struck by a car in Allentown, WFMZ reports. An unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash at Chew Street and Madison Street around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, the outlet says. It was not immediately known if any charges had been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
Times News
Lansford OKs fire company study
Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
Pottsville Republican Herald
Woman struck by vehicle in Frackville
FRACKVILLE — Emergency workers are preparing to fly a woman by medivac helicopter after she was struck by a vehicle on Lehigh Avenue near the Wells Fargo bank. The woman, struck around 3:45 p.m., suffered life-threatening injuries and is expected to be flown to Geissinger Medical Center Danville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Orwigsburg home damaged by fire
A two-alarm fire has heavily damaged a large home in the 700 block of West Market Street in Orwigsburg. The structure is the former Paw Prints Pet Salon at 725 West Market St. Firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from the second floor on their arrival. Fire companies from throughout Schuylkill County responded to the scene. West Market Street is Route 443, which was shut down for hours.
WFMZ-TV Online
Company asks customers to conserve water in Bangor area amid below-normal rainfall
BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather. Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-15
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct an inspection on Interstate 80 between Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 16 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
CBS News
Musikfest in Lehigh Valley reopens after shut down due to safety precautions, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- The festival Musikfest in the Lehigh Valley was shut down Saturday night as a safety precaution, Bethlehem police said. Just around 11 p.m. police reported an "isolated incident" that had been placed under control by law enforcement shortly thereafter. Officials say there is no known continuing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Times News
Council agrees to have Spadt Alley partially paved
Walnutport has agreed to have Spadt Alley partially paved from Lincoln Avenue to Williams Avenue to accommodate a new housing development. Borough council took the action on a 6-0 vote following a public hearing on Thursday. Councilman Harold Greene was absent. Fewer than a handful of residents attended the hearing.
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council approved the following items last week:. • 2023 financial requirement and minimum municipal obligation police $92,654 and nonuniform $14,600 (required yearly). • Resignation of John Kirchner as fire inspector. • Permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to use the Canal section of the D&L Trail from Main Street...
sauconsource.com
Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown
An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
Times News
Celebrating Tamaqua’s $1.5M depot project
A pivotal moment that continues to impact a community was honored in Tamaqua on Monday evening. It was 30 years ago when local residents confronted what they saw as a monumental challenge. The 1874 train station, once the hub of the community, was heavily fire damaged, unstable and deemed a...
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
Comments / 0