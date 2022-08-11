COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning around sunset on August 16, residential and recreational areas in Columbia Borough will be sprayed to control mosquito populations. This spray will take place in residential and recreational areas in and around Front Street, Lawrence Street, S. 2nd Street, Union Street, S. 4th Street, Mill Street, Barber Street, S. 11th Street, S. 5th Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. The roads listed are for reference and other roads that are in close proximity may be sprayed. Residents are advised to to remain inside while the spray is being conducted. Outside activities will resume 30 minutes after the spray.

COLUMBIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO