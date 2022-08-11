ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Operation Nighthawk nets nearly 500 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals who were driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail that is known as Operation Nighthawk. This enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary as a statewide campaign on August 12-13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Donations for Middletown fire victims

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — August 15’s hometown heroes are helping local fire victims get basic needs in their time of crisis. The Middletown School District held a supply drive for the 24 residents who were displaced from their homes at Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. No injuries were...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Mosquito truck spray scheduled for August 16

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning around sunset on August 16, residential and recreational areas in Columbia Borough will be sprayed to control mosquito populations. This spray will take place in residential and recreational areas in and around Front Street, Lawrence Street, S. 2nd Street, Union Street, S. 4th Street, Mill Street, Barber Street, S. 11th Street, S. 5th Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. The roads listed are for reference and other roads that are in close proximity may be sprayed. Residents are advised to to remain inside while the spray is being conducted. Outside activities will resume 30 minutes after the spray.
COLUMBIA, PA
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania resident seeking live organ donor

Imagine learning that you need a new liver, then having to face the difficult reality that it could be years before you can get one through the transplant list. According to a recent news report by WJAC Channel 6, a Pennsylvania man named Doug Fregly is currently seeking a live liver donor, and we wanted to help spread the word.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHMT) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
LANCASTER, PA

