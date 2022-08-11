Read full article on original website
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
abc27.com
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expected to announce LGBTQ+ executive order
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to make an announcement about an LGBTQ+ executive order on Tuesday. Wolf's office said he will be joined at the announcement by the executive director of the LGBTQ Affairs Commission but didn't go into detail about the nature of the announcement.
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
abc27.com
Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties partners with Black n Bleu for fundraiser
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties (DVSCP) are partnering with the local restaurant Black n Bleu for a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser. This fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 and will benefit the agency’s emergency shelter. All...
WOLF
Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
abc27.com
Operation Nighthawk nets nearly 500 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals who were driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail that is known as Operation Nighthawk. This enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary as a statewide campaign on August 12-13.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Donations for Middletown fire victims
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — August 15’s hometown heroes are helping local fire victims get basic needs in their time of crisis. The Middletown School District held a supply drive for the 24 residents who were displaced from their homes at Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. No injuries were...
abc27.com
Klunk to host Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate event in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) will be hosting a Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate Event. This event will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 118 Carlisle Street in Hanover. “It is always great to provide constituents with services...
Former Harsco headquarters purchased by new company
It was the Harsco building for half a century, but Harsco has moved to Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Mosquito truck spray scheduled for August 16
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning around sunset on August 16, residential and recreational areas in Columbia Borough will be sprayed to control mosquito populations. This spray will take place in residential and recreational areas in and around Front Street, Lawrence Street, S. 2nd Street, Union Street, S. 4th Street, Mill Street, Barber Street, S. 11th Street, S. 5th Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. The roads listed are for reference and other roads that are in close proximity may be sprayed. Residents are advised to to remain inside while the spray is being conducted. Outside activities will resume 30 minutes after the spray.
Pennsylvania resident seeking live organ donor
Imagine learning that you need a new liver, then having to face the difficult reality that it could be years before you can get one through the transplant list. According to a recent news report by WJAC Channel 6, a Pennsylvania man named Doug Fregly is currently seeking a live liver donor, and we wanted to help spread the word.
echo-pilot.com
Public motorized vehicle recreation area expected to be economic boon in Pennsylvania
Off-road enthusiasts will have a new public place in eastern Pennsylvania to drive their Jeeps and ATVs. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources acquired 5,600 acres in Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties that will become a motorized recreation area. “This is a momentous day today,”...
Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
abc27.com
Lebanon Valley College to receive $5 million grant towards Katherine J. Bishop Fund
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of Lebanon Valley College, Dr. James M. MacLaren, announced the College will be receiving a $5 million grant to establish the Katherine J. Bishop Fund for Global Study. This grant will be established through a donor-advised fund at Vanguard Charitable and will create...
abc27.com
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHMT) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
