PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
PWMania
Making WWE Watchable Again
A few months ago, a friend asked asked me if I watched “it” over the weekend. I looked at him confused, and responded with “watch what?” The “it” was a WWE pay-per-view. Without hesitation, I responded by saying “Oh, no. I didn’t even know it was on. I’m an AEW guy.”
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H
WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
PWMania
Scott Armstrong Working Several Roles with Impact, Jordynne Grace Comments
Scott Armstrong, a former WWE official, is now working with Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider, Armstrong began working with Impact this past weekend in Chicago. Armstrong officiated the match between Mia Yim and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace while also serving as an Impact Producer. Armstrong was thanked by Impact...
PWMania
Sasha Banks Criticised by Jim Cornette After Recent Public Appearance
Sasha Banks was one of the subjects Jim Cornette discussed during a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience. Cornette mentioned that Banks recently made her first public appearance at the C2 convention for an autograph signing and meet-and-greet with fans. She was socially distant when she interacted with her fans. This was not something Cornette liked.
PWMania
What Rampage Says About AEW
There was much speculation about the status of the All Elite Wrestling office after a myriad of staff appointments were made and announced publicly via a press release. Some of the changes include Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt being given the role of agents backstage, Christopher Daniels continuing his role with talent behind the scenes, and Madison Rayne as a coach in the women’s division. These announcements on their own aren’t earth-shattering or even all that newsworthy. By nature, All Elite has a relatively young roster, which it should because the company quite literally has to build for the future, and agents there to help keep the shows as seamless and concise as possible should’ve been a part of the plan since the launch of the company. The whole “give the roster creative freedom” trope is a positive, but only to a certain point. The program doesn’t need three matches with Canadian Destroyers and at least four apron bumps for each episode.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Talks About How Triple H Has an Advantage Over Vince McMahon
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz talked about the WWE regime changes with Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over creative:. “If you’re the head of creative and you don’t know what...
PWMania
Former WWE Writer on How “Cultural Ignorance” Affected Vince McMahon’s Creative Decisions
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the difficulties Japanese talent have faced in the company over the years and the reasons behind Vince McMahon’s creative choices during his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. “I have an honest answer, but I feel like when dirt sheets pull it from our...
PWMania
Matt Cardona Addresses Possibly Returning to WWE Under the Triple H Regime
Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) recently appeared on the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Cardona commented on a possible return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative:. “With Triple H is calling everybody back supposedly, if...
PWMania
Attendance Figures for This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (8/8/22) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH – 6,786 sold. AEW Dynamite (8/10/22) – Target Center in Minneapolis MN – 5,562 sold. WWE SmackDown (8/12/22) – PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC – 9,057 sold.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Signs Eddie Guerrero Had Health Issues Prior to His Death
On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show on AddFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle reflected on Eddie Guerrero’s health issues prior to his passing in 2005. On a SmackDown episode, Angle and Guerrero competed in a lumberjack match that resulted in a no contest. Angle said:. “That’s when I...
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results (08/15/2022)
Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Arik Cannon & Travis Titan. Josh Woods & Travis Titan start us off, Woods out wrestles Cannon early before crushing Titan with a knee strike. Tony Nese tags in and hits a suplex. Davis flips out of a back suplex and tags in Cannon, who lands some strikes and a clothesline.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Jab at Ronda Rousey for Copying Segment on WWE SmackDown
Becky Lynch is back as a babyface with The Man gimmick that helped her become a top WWE superstar. She is having fun on social media with that and most recently did so with Ronda Rousey. After a fan on Twitter tweeted a clip from Friday’s SmackDown where Rousey made...
PWMania
Doudrop Speaks Out About Not Getting to Be Part of WWE WrestleMania 38
WWE Star Doudrop recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Doudrop commented on not getting to be part of WWE Wrestlemania 38:. “It was disappointing, I’m not gonna lie. At the same time, I completely understood why. So not a lot...
