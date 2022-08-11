Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Galesburg City Council approves police officer recruitment incentives
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg City Council unanimously approved thousands of dollars in incentives to recruit more police officers at Monday night’s meeting. New hires in the Galesburg Police Department win now receive a $2,000 bonus upon completion of their training. Then for every year they stay with GPD, they’ll receive another $2,000 for the next four years, totaling $10,000.
KWQC
A group of citizens effort one last plea to keep the old Rock Island County Courthouse at Tuesday’s board meeting
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -Going on four years, the Courthouse Revitalization Committee is fighting once again to change the minds of the Rock Island County Board, to keep the old courthouse standing. Back in 2018, the board voted to demolish the old courthouse because of several issues. Over the years...
KWQC
East Moline Early Learning Center has a new home
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Helping children grow, through play. An East Moline preschool program for at-risk children now has a new home, after sharing space with an elementary school for decades. For 30 years the East Moline Early Learning Center, an at-risk preschool for kids ages 3 to 5-years-old,...
KWQC
Davenport police chief set to retire on Aug. 29
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski is two weeks away from hanging up the badge and retiring from the Davenport Police Department after 34 years of service. The police chief sat down with TV6 on Monday to discuss his upcoming retirement. The full Q&A can be seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets, some snacks and the entire family and head to Prospect Park Friday for Movie in the Park. Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting The Mighty Ducks, at the movie in the park Friday at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.
KWQC
What’s The Good News for August, Quad Cities?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Looking for some good news in your life as we get back to school and ready for autumn?. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.
KWQC
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
KWQC
Alternating Currents festival set to launch Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alternating Currents is a free event showcasing 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events from Aug. 18-21, at more than 25 venues between downtown Davenport and Rock Island. Jason Gilliland, Director, Events - Downtown Davenport Partnership, talks about Alternating Currents---now in its fifth year. It is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWQC
Sections of Fulton under boil order
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Areas of Fulton are under a boil order due to water main and hydration repairs Tuesday. A boil order is in effect for North 10th Street from 1st Avenue North, Valley View Drive from North 10th Street to North 12th Street, Fowler Road from 12th Street to North 12th Street, and Maple Lane, according to a media release from the city.
KWQC
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
KWQC
Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. Details are limited, but police told a TV6 crew on the scene that one person was injured and that airbags were deployed. The road is back open...
KWQC
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 am. Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department said. The fire department said they responded to 27th Street and 29th Avenue. According to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, the fire was contained in the home’s basement and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street area around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was southbound on 310th Avenue and failed to negotiate a...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington mobile home fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police and fire departments are investigating a fire Friday night. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 9:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue, according to a media release. Firefighters first on...
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
KWQC
Midwest Writing Center to host book release party on Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Midwest Writing Center will be hosting a book release party for the Young Emerging Writers internship program later this week. The Atlas 17 release party, featuring readings by this year’s YEW Interns, will be held on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. The event is free and open to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
KWQC
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation. According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May...
Comments / 1