Motorcyclist dies days after Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died, days after being injured in an Oconee County crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road on August 4.

A motorcycle was heading eastbound on Ramsey Creek Road near Cobb Bridge Road when the rider lost control, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries Tuesday night.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

