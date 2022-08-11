Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
geekwire.com
Nuclear energy company co-founded by Bill Gates raises $750M, one of the largest rounds in Seattle tech history
TerraPower, a Bellevue, Wash.-based nuclear power company co-founded by Bill Gates, landed $750 million in new funding. It’s among the largest funding rounds ever for a privately held Seattle-area company, and one of the biggest for a nuclear energy venture. Gates co-led the latest round with South Korea-based SK...
geekwire.com
What we learned from the life of early Amazon investor and Seattle business leader Tom Alberg
Seattle-based investor and business leader Tom Alberg, who died last week at the age of 82, was a key figure in the e-commerce and wireless industries, and in the Seattle startup community, as an early Amazon investor and longtime board member, executive at McCaw Cellular, and co-founder of Madrona Venture group.
geekwire.com
Securing private car deals: Seattle fintech startup aims to reduce fraud for used vehicle sales
You receive a link from a seller to pay for the car you are about to buy. Should you trust it?. Seattle startup KeySavvy wants to help by tackling fraud and simplifying private party vehicle transactions. Co-founder and CEO Andrew Crowell started his career as a software engineer and worked...
geekwire.com
Just Listed | Your Own Private Sanctuary
Step into a bright 2-story foyer with gleaming hardwoods and a custom staircase that WOWS. This casually elegant home exudes comfort with 4 beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces and an entertainment style open concept chefs kitchen with high-end SS appliances, granite counters and storage galore... On Market | 1,588,000. 26726 NE...
Comments / 0