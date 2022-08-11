Alabama teen gunned down in Columbus Walmart parking lot, coroner says

A suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of an Alabama teenager Wednesday night in a Columbus Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Caleb Boling, 18, who was pronounced dead on the scene outside the 3515 Victory Drive store at 11:18 p.m.

Boling, of Smiths Station, Alabama, was shot multiple times while sitting in his automobile, the coroner said. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, Bryan said.

Columbus police said officers found Boling dead when they were called to the shooting at 10:41 p.m. Homicide detectives got warrants for 18-year-old Dorian Reviere, who was captured Thursday with the aid of Phenix City police, officers said.

The suspect has been charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a crime, and so far remains jailed in Phenix City, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225- 4345 or thill@columbusga.org.

Boling’s death marks Columbus’ 26th homicide so far this year.