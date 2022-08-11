ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Alabama teen gunned down in Columbus Walmart parking lot, coroner says

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

A suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of an Alabama teenager Wednesday night in a Columbus Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Caleb Boling, 18, who was pronounced dead on the scene outside the 3515 Victory Drive store at 11:18 p.m.

Boling, of Smiths Station, Alabama, was shot multiple times while sitting in his automobile, the coroner said. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, Bryan said.

Columbus police said officers found Boling dead when they were called to the shooting at 10:41 p.m. Homicide detectives got warrants for 18-year-old Dorian Reviere, who was captured Thursday with the aid of Phenix City police, officers said.

The suspect has been charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a crime, and so far remains jailed in Phenix City, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225- 4345 or thill@columbusga.org.

Boling’s death marks Columbus’ 26th homicide so far this year.

Comments / 12

Jackie Battaglia
4d ago

Just heartbreaking 😞 These young men need to stop killing each other 😞 Thoughts and the to family and all loved ones 😔

Reply(1)
16
Quentin Smith
4d ago

Street life gives you credibility and prison. This makes you harder and hood communities. It's just that easy to throw your life away.

Reply
4
Diane
4d ago

This is just horrifying….May God heal the pain and grief of this family 🙏🏻 Rest In Peace young man 🙏🏻🕊🙏🏻

Reply
5
 

