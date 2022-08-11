Read full article on original website
CVS Health names Creagh Milford as senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health named Creagh Milford as senior vice president of retail health. In this role, Mr. Milford will be in charge of integrating CVS Health's line of in-person and virtual care options — MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and Virtual Care – to enhance the company's connected care delivery experience for patients and consumers, according to an Aug. 10 LinkedIn post.
Philips appoints new CEO after ventilator recall
Royal Philips is replacing its CEO Frans van Houten, who's been in the role for more than a decade, with Roy Jakobs after the company recalled millions of ventilators in June 2021 that have since been tied to 124 deaths. After the recall last year, revenue continues to slip. Compared...
Digital pharmacy Truepill cuts 14% of staff in another round of layoffs
Truepill has reduced its global workforce by 14 percent in another round of job cuts for the digital pharmacy, a spokesperson told Becker's. The company had previously let go of 15 percent of its staff in June, with CEO Sid Viswanathan saying at that time that "the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."
UChicago Medicine names Dr. Maia Hightower chief data, technology officer
The University of Chicago Medicine has named Maia Hightower, MD, executive vice president and chief data technology officer. Dr. Hightower is the co-founder and CEO of health equity startup Equality AI. Previously, she served as chief medical information officer and associate chief medical officer at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, according to an Aug. 15 university news release.
Expert insights on navigating healthcare supply chain challenges for the remainder of 2022
After facing many unpredictable supply challenges in the past couple years, it’s important to carry any lessons learned moving forward. In a Q&A with Cardinal Health and Becker’s Hospital Review, Joe Walsh, founder of Supply Chain Sherpas, discussed how supply chain leaders can best prepare for the 2022.
Healthcare staff info accidentally exposed by education firm
The contact information of hundreds of healthcare professionals was left inadvertently exposed by education company PlatformQ. The data leak was first reported Aug 5. by cybersecurity researcher VPN Overview as affecting nearly 100,000 healthcare staffers. But a PlatformQ spokesperson disputed the number of providers affected, that personal phone numbers may have been revealed, and that it was part of a marketing effort for a prescription drug.
Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO steps down
Florence Spyrow, MSN, has stepped down as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare. Josh Tinkle, COO of the health system, has been named acting CEO, effective immediately, according to an Aug. 12 news release. "We are grateful for the many years of service to the system and wish...
RIP Medical Debt's growing business: 6 things to know
Fueled by donations from college students to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, RIP Medical Debt has relieved $6.7 billion in unpaid debt since 2014, NPR reported Aug. 15. 1. RIP Medical Debt's model was developed by two former debt collectors, Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton. 2. Debt is relieved randomly, CEO Allison...
Boston biopharma company's acquisition completed
Cambridge, Mass.-based healthcare investment fund Gurnet Point Capital and Menlo Park Calif.-based healthcare investment firm Patient Square Capital completed their acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Radius Health, the company said Aug. 15. Radius is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, and it focuses on addressing unmet needs in bone health...
These are the CIOs for U.S. News' top 10 cancer hospitals
For specialty and regular hospitals alike, IT is a huge part of healthcare operations, keeping CIOs busy with everything from cybersecurity to cloud migration. Here are the CIOs of the top 10 hospitals for cancer care for 2022-23 ranked by U.S. News & World Report:. 1. Craig Owen, University of...
How a customizable smart hospital solution can improve patient and staff experience
Smart hospitals leverage technology and data to provide outstanding care, a differentiated patient and staff experience and operational efficiency. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cox Prosight, Jaiganesh Balasubramanian, director of product management for Cox Prosight, and Jenna Zayatz, director of volunteer services and programs at Phoenix Children's Hospital, discussed how digital front door solutions can address today's most pressing healthcare patient, staff and operational challenges.
