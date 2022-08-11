Read full article on original website
Basic training graduations back to being family affairs at Fort Benning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday when Fort Benning graduated 215 Basic Training soldiers. For much of the last two years, graduations have been a tightly controlled exercise because of the Covid pandemic. You could feel the Covid thaw Friday morning. After more than two years, the stands at Inouye Field were full of family […]
Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
City official, business owner voice importance of supporting Black businesses
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When you are investing in a black business, that black business is investing in the community,” says Toyia Tucker, Columbus City Councilwoman. Earlier this month, the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce received a proclamation in recognition of Black Business and Black Philanthropy Month.
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend. On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last. Pets for...
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
Muscogee County School Board reveals name of Spencer High’s auditorium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board meeting revealed the name of William Henry Spencer High School’s auditorium. It will be named after Mr. WIlliam R. Flewellen, who attended the school. Muscogee County officials say Flewellen impacted students, teachers and parents at the school with selfless acts...
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Columbus State University students return to classrooms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes have started at Columbus State University. Students were on campus excited for the new semester. Several said they were first-generation college students and were read to learn and grow. “I’m just really hoping to get some experience, so fun experience, some friends and of course...
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week. The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus. Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring...
Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College welcomed students back to classes Monday, August 15. Even though classes have started for most, interested students can apply through Wednesday for fall classes. Columbus Tech offers over 65 classes that are tuition free - along with offering free books. “We believe with...
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
Teenager shot to death in Georgia Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Muscogee County teachers to earn more pay, says school board
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some teachers in Muscogee County may earn more pay for their efforts in the classroom. The class coverage extended pay program was on the agenda for Muscogee County School Board’s first meeting for this school year. In response to the national and statewide teacher shortages,...
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus has been arrested. According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28. On August 1, a federal arrest...
