Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Basic training graduations back to being family affairs at Fort Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday when Fort Benning graduated 215 Basic Training soldiers. For much of the last two years, graduations have been a tightly controlled exercise because of the Covid pandemic. You could feel the Covid thaw Friday morning. After more than two years, the stands at Inouye Field were full of family […]
WRBL News 3

Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Gordon, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
NEWNAN, GA
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Person
Mel Gibson
WTVM

Columbus State University students return to classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes have started at Columbus State University. Students were on campus excited for the new semester. Several said they were first-generation college students and were read to learn and grow. “I’m just really hoping to get some experience, so fun experience, some friends and of course...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week. The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus. Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College welcomed students back to classes Monday, August 15. Even though classes have started for most, interested students can apply through Wednesday for fall classes. Columbus Tech offers over 65 classes that are tuition free - along with offering free books. “We believe with...
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Muscogee County teachers to earn more pay, says school board

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some teachers in Muscogee County may earn more pay for their efforts in the classroom. The class coverage extended pay program was on the agenda for Muscogee County School Board’s first meeting for this school year. In response to the national and statewide teacher shortages,...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus has been arrested. According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28. On August 1, a federal arrest...

