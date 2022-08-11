Read full article on original website
Many families still struggling to get aid from FEMA following devastating floods
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said FEMA is taking more steps to help eastern Kentuckians after the deadly floods. He said he talked with officials Monday about addressing the denials and other issues families have faced trying to get relief. For people in these communities, it is welcomed...
Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many are working to recover and rebuild from devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, some people aren’t getting the financial assistance needed. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied, there’s a group of professionals hoping to get results for those who were initially told no.
WATCH | Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
WATCH | Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying they don’t have a placement in a residence hall. WATCH | Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on EKY flood recovery
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky on Monday. He is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch that live above.
KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue teams are still hard at work to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for more than two weeks. The county’s emergency management team says several county’s crews (including Lee, Laurel, Powell and Wolfe) have come into support the effort, as they look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker.
Summer Grillin Ryan Quarles and Amber Kennoy KY State Fair
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption. Coleman will be available for adoption at Greenville Humane Society on Wednesday. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for...
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
Logan Hanes - Kentucky Manufactured Homes
Todd Johnson - Building Institute of Central Kentucky.
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
First Alert Weather
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In. Temps stay fairly pleasant with scattered storms possible. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances. Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout.
