Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th
Brewer pool open for two week run
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A horror story of shipping delays has a happy ending for anyone looking to take a dip in Brewer. It opened last week for a brief run. Parks and Rec Director Mike Martin tells TV5 what they thought was going to be one week’s worth of plumbing turned into a six week odyssey.
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Dexter were filled with people celebrating the 2022 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday. This yearly tradition has become quite a hit with the locals. “You know I really relish this holiday,” said a man dressed as a red hot dog.
Monday is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for desert ideas tonight, it might help to know that today is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day. Arguably one of the most famous lemon deserts, Helen’s in Ellsworth says they go through several hundred lemon meringue pies a year. It’s believed...
Cal Ripken World Series great for central Maine economy
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The first Cal Ripken World Series wrapped up over the weekend, and local businesses say it was great for the economy. The championship tournament brought 12 teams from around the country to play in Waterville and Oakland for a week. The teams stayed in area hotels...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Hallowell has a groovy time with Woodstock and Arts Festival
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of Woodstock echoed through Granite City Park for the Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival on Sunday. The festival has been missed in recent years. But its return has sparked joy in the community. “It feels almost normal. This is just what everybody needs. A...
Molly Engstrom named Maine head women’s hockey coach
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has named Molly Engstrom as the seventh head coach in the history of Black Bear women’s hockey. Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018. She’s been on six IIHF World Women’s Championship teams...
Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s been around since the Titanic set sail. Now, it’s set to close its doors for a time until it’s ready for its next chapter. The Colonial Theatre in Belfast is in need of new ownership after it closes on September 19th. Owners...
Bangor Rams golf ready for new season with deep roster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Rams golf is teeing off with a roster of 19 players from top to bottom of the class list. Rams returning No. 1 Liam Doughty says the group has solid internal competition for the top six varsity spots. He explained that there are a lot...
Residents able to move back in after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - All but one of the tenants of a senior living facility in Glenburn are back home after a fire Friday night. A resident of Sunny Gables Senior Citizens Apartments says they were able to move back in Saturday morning. Patsy Cooksen tells TV5 she heard the...
Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Eight playgrounds in Waterville will be renovated this year. Last spring, the City Council passed a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The bond included funding for several of the City’s playgrounds. The city will remove old equipment and replace it with new features. Matt...
Crews respond to fire in Stonington
Showers clear out by late morning and the sun returns. Showers clear out this morning and high pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving...
Maine farmers impacted by drought during peak growing season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The recent drought has impacted many farmers at the peak of their growing season. Area growers spoke about the conditions during the Farmer’s Market in downtown, Bangor on Saturday. Brittany Hopkins is the head farmer and co-owner of Wise Acres Farm in Kenduskeag. She says...
Maine’s Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time
If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
Northern Light EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge gets $250,000 matching donation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An anonymous donor is adding to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Champion the Cure challenge in a big way. They are offering up to $250,000 in matching funds to help this year’s challenge meet the $1 million goal. This is the 13th year...
Portland man held at Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man who was being held at the Cumberland county jail has died. Officials say they were found unresponsive in their cell yesterday morning. Today, the sheriff’s office identified the man who died as 30-year-old James Mannion. First responders were unable to revive him.
Newport Fire Dept. unveils new ambulance years in making
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Newport Fire Department welcomed a long-awaited addition to its team Monday. For the first time in department history, Newport now owns its very own ambulance. Previously, the town had contracted with local hospitals for ambulance services. After dedicating the new ambulance in a ceremony, firefighters...
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams football team is back at Cameron Stadium with preseason practices underway. The Rams graduated 25 seniors from last year’s team, so there’s a lot of spots open in the lineup. New starting quarterback Jack Schuck says he learned a lot from...
Can You Tell What’s Wrong With This Shaw’s in Scarborough?
I love this old-school Shaw's. But it's set up wrong!. Do you see it? You sure would if you went to enter. The doors are on the wrong side. The exit is on the left and the entrance on the right. 99% of the rest of the world it's the other way around!
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden
Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving us the chance for scattered showers, especially Downeast coastal sections. We dry out for the start of the work week. Updated: 21 hours ago. High pressure keeps us cloudy and dry today,...
