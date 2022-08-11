ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
WKYT 27

Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
WKYT 27

Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many are working to recover and rebuild from devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, some people aren’t getting the financial assistance needed. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied, there’s a group of professionals hoping to get results for those who were initially told no.
WKYT 27

Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue teams are still hard at work to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for more than two weeks. The county’s emergency management team says several county’s crews (including Lee, Laurel, Powell and Wolfe) have come into support the effort, as they look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Summer Grillin Ryan Quarles and Amber Kennoy KY State Fair

Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption. Coleman will be available for adoption at Greenville Humane Society on Wednesday. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for...
WKYT 27

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

First Alert Weather

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In. Temps stay fairly pleasant with scattered storms possible. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances. Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout.
WKYT 27

4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
WINCHESTER, KY

