Angela Yee Says Goodbye to ‘The Breakfast Club’

Radio and podcast host, Angela Yee announced that she will be leaving “The Breakfast Club.” On Twitter , the show’s host posted, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.” Yee announced soon after, that she will be starting a new daily show titled “Way Up with Angela Yee” coming fall syndicated through IHeart radio stations and New York’s Power 105.1 FM.

Wednesday morning, the three hosts made a joke about Yee’s decision to leave. At around the 30-minute mark, they reviewed Serena Williams’ Vogue piece on “developing” away from tennis , and they invited callers to answer a question: “When do you realize it’s time to step away?” Charlamagne then asked Yee to react to the same question, to which she replied, “Right now,” but without providing any details.

In an interview in the show “Earn Your Leisure,” Yee revealed an instance when she didn’t see eye to eye with iHeart Media regarding her pay. “I was on a vacation and I started crying,” she said. “They wanted me to sign a contract that would be for another [3 years have] no raise.” She didn’t accept the terms of the offer. “So I told them, ‘Aren’t we doing a good job?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ ’So why would you give me a contract with no raise, that would stay flat for three years.’ I don’t wanna sign that.” Yee then proceeded to mention that her current contract with her company have already expired last December 2021.

However, it seems that iHeart Media and Yee have smoothed the details out. The radio star announced that she will be starting a new daily show titled “Way Up with Angela Yee” which will start this coming fall. iHeart says that it will be syndicated through its radio stations and New York’s Power 105.1 FM. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me,” she said in an article on iHeart Media’s website . “It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like The Breakfast Club.”

“The Breakfast Club”105.1 FM morning show airs on over 100 stations nationwide and racks up over 8 million listeners each month, according to Nielsen data. It has been on the air since 2010. Under the iconic trio, the show only grew in popularity. In 2020, it was officially inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame under the “Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)” category. To be inducted, a show or radio personality must be included in the 24 names vetted by a committee for nomination and must rise to the top of an industry-wide selection, and public voting.

Apart from her career as a radio host, Yee has been investing, and putting up businesses in Detroit. “I’ve been coming to Detroit for over 16 years now, from when I used to work with Eminem’s clothing line, Shady LTD,” Yee told Curbed . Last year, she established her coffee company named Coffee Uplifts People or CUP. She built the business to change what she saw as discriminatory practices in the coffee industory. “Coffee beans come from all these different places [like] Ethiopia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Guyana, Jamaica,” Yee told Black Enterprise . “I do feel like it’s something that is really ours, but we don’t get to partake in the fruits of that labor as much.” Apart from CUP, she also owns a beauty store in the city named Private X Label . The store sells wigs, cosmetics, and hair products, particularly catering to Black women.

