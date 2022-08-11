Local Custom Cakemaker Castle of Cakes Expanding to Second Location

Located in Boulevard Mall on Maryland Pkwy , Castle of Cakes is a cake shop that specializes in fresh-baked custom cakes, cookies, candies, and other desserts. In business since 2007, Castle of Cakes is now preparing to expand to a second location, this time at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets .

What Now Las Vegas confirmed the news on the phone with owner Sonya Washington on Thursday.

Washington has been baking for 33 years, ever since she found she couldn’t get a cake to match the theme of her son’s birthday party. Soon she began taking baking classes, and eventually she left a high ranking position in the corporate world in order to bake full time. And now, decades later, she runs a cake shop that can help out any parent in need of the right cake.

“We specialize in last-minute orders,” Washington said. It’s true: Castle of Cakes services same-day and next-day orders on custom cakes.

The cake shop has also found a number of ways to give back to the community. According to the company’s website, Washington gives away 10,000 mini cupcakes a year. Plus, Castle of Cakes offers classes for children and adults who think they might enjoy baking too. These classes have included “Mom and Me Cupcakes” (a cupcake class for parent and child), a Fondant Cake Class, a 3D Sculpting Workshop, and more.

Castle of Cakes will open soon in space FC23 at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, located at 7400 S Las Vegas Blvd .

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .