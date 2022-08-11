EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love had a busy offseason and the New York Giants safety will probably have an even busier football season. Instead of picking out flowers, cakes, honeymoon sites for his wedding to his high school sweetheart and now wife, Julia, Love is getting ready to be the wild card in Wink Martindale’s attack-from-all-angles defense. Love, who has moved into the starting lineup with the release of Logan Ryan, is excited about his new role. In addition to being a safety, the four-year veteran from Notre Dame has played in the box, in the slot, blitzed and done all sorts of things meant to confuse the opposition. “He’s pacing us right now,” Love said of Martindale’s aggressive approach. “He wants to show what we want to show in the preseason and we’re going to get to that eventually. But yeah, he has a plan and some are going to be more exotic.”

