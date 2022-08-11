Read full article on original website
Related
Deshaun Watson, Matt Corral most surprising players from Week 1 of NFL preseason
As we turn the chapter from NFL preseason Week 1 to Week 2, we thought it would be fun to
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
Tom Brady takes time away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Him being a human comes first’
It seems Tom Brady is getting ready to take some time off. The sportsman is reportedly dealing with “personal things,” according to head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles. Bowles explained to reporters that Brady will not be returning until after the team’s second preseason game on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not be suspended this year
Kamara's legal case won't necessarily impact his availability this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports (per Field Yates of ESPN). Schefter says it's looking "more and more likely" that the assault charges against Kamara won't lead to a suspension in 2022. That's partially because court dates keep getting pushed back, with the most recent postponement being from Aug. 5 to Sept. 29. It's not clear how much of that, if any, is an intentional strategy by Kamara's lawyers. The case reportedly involves video evidence that shows Kamara punching a man multiple times, but the NFL often prefers to let legal situations play out in court before ruling on a league suspension. It does seem like something that will cost Kamara at least a game or two -- and quite possibly more -- at some point in the not-so-distant future, and he isn't totally out of the woods as far as 2022 is concerned.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
CBS Sports
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Injures shoulder
Leavitt (shoulder) left the game in the second quarter of the Packers' 28-21 loss to the 49ers Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The injury came on a big hit from Leavitt to Ray-Ray McCloud that forced a fumble. Leavitt is expected to be a special teams contributor for the Packers after recording a career-high 35 tackles for the Raiders in 2021. With starting free safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) also missing time, Vernon Scott will take the bulk of snaps at the position for now.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Griffith (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Griffith dislocated his elbow during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys and will be sidelined for an extended period. It's possible he returns by Week 1, but Denver will likely need a contingency plan in case he doesn't return until the later end of the initial timetable. Griffith's absence is a big blow to Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker during much of training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact
Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not in line to suit up Sunday
Thielen isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders. Thielen, along with Justin Jefferson, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. In their absences, expect K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to operate as Minnesota's starting wideouts.
Comments / 0