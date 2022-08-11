ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Hertford awarded $90,000 for flood mitigation

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

The town of Hertford’s efforts to become more resilient in the wake of flood waters has gotten a $90,000 boost from Golden LEAF.

The nonprofit foundation recently announced that it’s awarding the town a grant through its Flood Mitigation Program.

According to a press release from Golden LEAF, the funding will enable Hertford “to collect field data, perform modeling of existing watersheds, map the location and condition of stormwater assets, and develop and prioritize concept plans to address flooded streets that occur during heavy rain events that prevent access to public and private property and create high inflows at the wastewater treatment facility due to inflow and infiltration.”

Interim Town Manager Janice M. Cole said the work will focus on three “sub-watershed” areas in town: the sub-watershed that drains into Jennie’s Gut, Lakers Creek on the southern end of town, and an area near the central business district that drains into the Perquimans River.

Town officials understand the project to be vitally important.

“Hertford has not conducted a full-scale stormwater planning project in recent history,” Cole said. “First we must know the location and condition of our stormwater infrastructure, and then model how it is performing in order to develop plans to identify needed improvements and their costs. We are greatly encouraged that we are getting to the root of problems that Town Council has identified as priorities.”

The town has not yet selected a contractor to perform the work. The grant application was written by Withers-Ravenel Engineering.

Comments / 0

Related
wunc.org

NC pellet plant wants to expand, but some worry about emissions

The world's largest producer of wood pellets wants to expand production at a plant in eastern North Carolina — and to emit more greenhouse gases. Maryland-based Enviva cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets, which are shipped to Europe where they are burned for energy. The company has 10 plants across the Southeast, including four in North Carolina.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertford, NC
Hertford, NC
Government
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Golden Leaf#Flood Mitigation Program#Town Council
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC man arrested for murder, held on $750,000 bond

Dare County — On August 14th, Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found William Bowlin, 60, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dare County EMS took Bowlin to Outer Banks Hospital, where he later died.
KITTY HAWK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
rrspin.com

NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
241
Followers
434
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy