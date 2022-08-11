Hertford awarded $90,000 for flood mitigation

The town of Hertford’s efforts to become more resilient in the wake of flood waters has gotten a $90,000 boost from Golden LEAF.

The nonprofit foundation recently announced that it’s awarding the town a grant through its Flood Mitigation Program.

According to a press release from Golden LEAF, the funding will enable Hertford “to collect field data, perform modeling of existing watersheds, map the location and condition of stormwater assets, and develop and prioritize concept plans to address flooded streets that occur during heavy rain events that prevent access to public and private property and create high inflows at the wastewater treatment facility due to inflow and infiltration.”

Interim Town Manager Janice M. Cole said the work will focus on three “sub-watershed” areas in town: the sub-watershed that drains into Jennie’s Gut, Lakers Creek on the southern end of town, and an area near the central business district that drains into the Perquimans River.

Town officials understand the project to be vitally important.

“Hertford has not conducted a full-scale stormwater planning project in recent history,” Cole said. “First we must know the location and condition of our stormwater infrastructure, and then model how it is performing in order to develop plans to identify needed improvements and their costs. We are greatly encouraged that we are getting to the root of problems that Town Council has identified as priorities.”

The town has not yet selected a contractor to perform the work. The grant application was written by Withers-Ravenel Engineering.