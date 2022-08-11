Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO