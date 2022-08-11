Read full article on original website
Bucs sign RB Patrick Laird
Just a couple of days after facing the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing one of their former members. Running back Patrick Laird has signed with the Bucs, the team announced Monday. An undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2019, Laird joins the...
Post-Hype Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Development isn’t always linear for players. Sometimes, youngsters have hiccups adjusting from college ball to the pros, and other times, injuries derail early performance. But, no matter the reason, the fantasy football community is a fickle group. They usually want instant gratification and move on to the next shiny toy when a promising player isn’t instantly a meaningful fantasy option.
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
Brady Singer fans seven across six scoreless innings in win Sunday
Brady Singer pitched six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Singer dominated the top team in baseball on Sunday, holding the Dodgers to one hit across six shutout innings. Singer improves to 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.13!WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 104 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Singer has won back-to-back starts and is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 innings across his last eight starts dating back to July 3. Singer will make his next start on the road against the Rays on Friday.
Matthew Freedman’s NFL Preseason Week 1 Takeaways (2022 Fantasy Football)
Real (kind of) NFL football games were actually played this weekend, which means offseason fantasy football analysis is officially now preseason fantasy football analysis. Does preseason mean everything? No, of course not. But are there actionable takeaways from this first full slate of exhibition games? Absolutely. Matthew Freedman is here...
Sam Howell impresses in first NFL action
Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.
Garrett Wilson hauls in two passes in limited action Friday
Wilson, the 10th overall pick in 2022, looked goodie limited action on Friday after impressing his new coaches in training camp this season. The rookie failed to connect with starter Zach Wilson on his only target from the quarterback before Wilson suffered a contact injury to his knee. Wilson caught 70 passes for 1, 058 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 76 more yards, scoring an additional touchdown on the ground in 11 games last year at Ohio State. Elijah Moore is reportedly earning the WR1 spot on the Jets but Garret Wilson will challenge Chris Davis for the WR2 spot all season.
Drake London exits preseason game Friday with a knee injury
London caught one pass for 24 yards from Marcus Mariota on the Falcons first drive of the game. It didn't look like he suffered an injury on that play at first glance, but it is possible he felt something when walking over to the sideline. This will be a situation to continue to monitor surrounding the Falcons first-round pick.
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
Robert Tonyan coming off PUP list, will start with individual drills
Packers head coach announced tight end Robert Tonyan will come off the PUP list and will start with individual drills as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. (Tom Silverstein on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Tonyan will also participate in walk-throughs as returns from an ACL tear suffered in...
Tyler Johnson shines in preseason opener Saturday
Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson had a great day Saturday, hauling in 6-7 targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 26-24 loss to the Dolphins. Johnson, a former fifth-round pick, has shown flashes during his career in Tampa Bay, but he hasn't yet been able to truly be an asset for the team. That may change in year three, as he is impressing the coaching staff in both practice and now in their lone preseason game. If he keeps playing like this, he will lock down a roster spot, and he could find himself climbing the depth chart for Tampa Bay.
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
DeVonta Smith returns to practice Sunday
Smith returned to the practice field on Sunday after missing the majority of the first ten days of camp with a groin injury. Smith enters his sophomore season set to start opposite new teammate A.J. Brown and teaming with tight end Dallas Goedert. This triumvirate will give third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts a three-headed monster to feed all day long with all three being able to eat in the same game. Health will be the biggest factor in how high Smith’s fantasy ceiling can be this year, coming off a rookie year where the Alabama product caught 64 balls for 916 yards (14.3 ypr) and hauled in five touchdowns.
Kyle Trask productive in preseason loss Saturday
Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask had a productive day Satuday, going 25-33 on his pass attempts and logging 258 yards to go with 2 TDs and an interception in Saturday's loss to Miami. Trask saw the bulk of the work for the Buccaneers on Saturday, having 28 more attempts than the next closest Tampa Bay quarterback. He produced pretty well with what he was given, making some impressive throws and keeping the bad plays to a minimal. He certainly has room to improve, but the arrow is pointing up for the Florida product.
Jason Adam converts sixth save of 2022
Rays reliever Jason Adam struck out both batters he faced in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 31-year-old needed just eight pitches (seven strikes) in order to achieve the save. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 4-1. Fantasy Impact:. Adam owns a 1.19...
Jason Huntley got a lot of work in Eagles' preseason loss
Huntley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and has appeared in six games in his two-year career. Huntley showed he can handle duties as both a runner and a receiver and could be a solid depth piece in the Eagles' RB room this season. Huntley will likely be on the roster bubble for the Eagles. If he does make the team it would likely take an injury or two for him to become worth a roster spot in 2022.
Tyrod Taylor looks comfortable in Giants debut
Tyrod Taylor completed 13-of-21 passing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown in New York's 23-21 preseason win over the New England Patriots. Tyrod is now with his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2011. Over that time he has proven to be one of the most capable backups around, and it showed in his preseason debut. The Giants' coaching staff has made it clear that Daniel Jones will be the starting QB, but Tyrod's performance on Thursday should give head coach Brian Daboll comfortability knowing that the team will be in good hands if Jones were to go down with an injury.
Jordan Love delivers mixed results in preseason opener
Jordan Love played the entire first half on Friday night versus the 49ers. He completed 13-for-24 passes for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 28-21 loss. Both of his touchdown passes came from 33 yards out, the first to Romeo Doubs on a fourth down play and the second to fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis late in the half.
11 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Avoiding at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
DL Hall allows five runs, strikes out six in MLB debut Saturday
DL Hall (0-1) allowed five earned runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings, owning the loss in the 2-8 defeat to the Rays. The left-hander struck out six and yielded three walks in the 76-pitch outing. Fantasy Impact:. Hall faced 19 batters in his first big league start and...
