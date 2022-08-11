Mr Cline. I just moved to Roanoke and into ur district. I have researched ur record. It was after such research I found “disappointing “. An election that 62 courts have determined legitimate including the SCOTUS. The warrant was granted by a Trump appointment. How is Trump above the law? I think it’s time that u and others of ur party and my former party realize an allegiance to this man is simply immoral and a threat to democracy. Bring back the law abiding GOP. Pleez
There would be no need to investigate Trump if he wasn't breaking the law constantly. He never should have been allowed to represent any political party for any office anywhere. Donald Trump is a lifetime crimminal. And like Bernie Madoff he deserves to definition since they can't charge him with treason. And he knows he committed treason. He also knows his faithful don't care about society or morals or the letter of the law. If they did they would not love him
They think Trump is the victim when he's not. The Republicans use to care about law and order now all they care about is power and saving face like Trump. Our founding fathers are turning over in their graves.
