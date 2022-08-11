Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release
Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher. Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."
Gamespot
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Gamespot
Microsoft Confirms Xbox One Sales Were Less Than Half Of The PS4
Microsoft has kept exact details on Xbox One sales close to its chest for several years now, but the company has confirmed that its console was outsold by the PS4 by a very wide margin. "Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more...
Gamespot
Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News
Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Official God Of War Recap Prepares You For Ragnarok
Four years will have passed by the time that God of War Ragnarok arrives, and if your memory is feeling rusty, then you have two options for a refresh on all things Kratos. You can either read, or you can cut out the heavy mental lifting and watch a story recap instead.
Gamespot
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
Gamespot
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
Gamespot
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
Comments / 0