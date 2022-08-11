Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rockrivercurrent.com
Nearly $3M state grant to help bring Times Theater in Rockford back to life
ROCKFORD — Developers behind a proposal to bring the Times Theater in downtown back to life as a multiuse entertainment venue have won a state grant considered key to funding the project. Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced $106 million in capital grants that will go toward revitalizing 50...
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council approves plans to raze Lorden building, overhaul Davis Park
ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved plans to tear down the Lorden building in an effort to overhaul the downtown Davis Park. The 7-acre park at 320 S. Wyman St. is the only park that the city of Rockford owns. But city leaders say the Lorden building needs to be cleared out for the park to reach its full potential.
rockrivercurrent.com
Boone County Fair records second-best attendance ever
ROCKFORD — This year’s Boone County Fair wrapped up its six-day run with the second-best attendance figures in its nearly 170-year history. The official attendance for the fair was 218,068, fair officials announced Monday on Facebook. The record came in 2019, when attendance was 222,131. “Thanks to all...
WIFR
City of Rockford drafts preliminary boundary map, calls for input
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in population recorded during the 2020 Census requires leaders of Rockford to adjust the boundaries of the current 14 wards. The redistricting committee has recommended a preliminary redistricting map for consideration and public comment. After Friday, September 2, the committee will review and address any comments before voting on the approval of a final map.
WIFR
Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford wants the next season of ‘A League of Their Own’ filmed here
ROCKFORD — The stars of a new show centered on the Rockford Peaches could film here in the future if Rockford City Council members have their say. The city is ramping up its efforts to recruit the team behind Prime Video’s new series “A League of Their Own” to film here. The first season of the show, which debuted Friday on the Amazon streaming service, was largely filmed in Pittsburgh.
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
rockrivercurrent.com
Forest City Church, Providence Baptist Church partner to build two Rockford Habitat homes
ROCKFORD — Two churches here are partnering to help two families achieve the dream of home ownership. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., and Forest City Church, 1280 S. Alpine Road, announced on Sunday their partnership with Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity to build two houses next year. The...
MyStateline.com
815 Day: The History of Freeport with Tim Mahoney
We’re in downtown Freeport with Tim from Mahoney & Mahoney LLC., he’s telling us the history of Freeport and about the Freeport Doctrine. Head to mahoneysgotyourback.com to get in touch with him.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
WIFR
Midway Village talks about how the 18th amendment impacted Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum on Saturday hosted “Tipsy History,” a unique historical event in the Victorian Village. Visitors were able to discover how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford and see a transformed 1920s dry town. Reenactors and historic interpreters taught prohibition history through fun skits featuring federal raids, bank heists, illegal distilleries and speakeasies.
