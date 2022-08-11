ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Alabama authorities make trip to Alaska in relation to Kamarie Holland murder case

By Chuck Williams
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala, ( WRBL ) — Investigators and prosecutors from Russell County made a trip to North Pole, Alaska last month in connection with the capital murder investigation into Jeremy Williams.

Williams is accused of raping and murdering five-year-old Kamarie Holland in December 2021. Court records indicate that much of the alleged crime could be on video based on a production of child pornography charge Williams is facing.

(5-year-old murder victim, Kamarie Holland, to be laid to rest)

Not long after Williams was arrested in Holland’s death, authorities in North Pole, more than 4,200 miles from Russell County, confirmed to WRBL they reopened the investigation into the 2005 death of Naudia Treniece Williams , Jeremy Williams’ then one-month-old daughter.

This week North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra confirmed to WRBL that a contingent from Russell County that included Sheriff Heath Taylor, District Attorney Kenneth Davis, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey traveled to North Pole in early July.

Dutra said that the North Pole authorities received new evidence that was not available when Williams was initially a suspect in his daughter’s death.

Davis, Chancey, and Taylor all declined to comment when asked about the trip by WRBL. They cited a gag-order put in place by Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson not long after Williams’ December arrest.

Mystery sailboat washes ashore in Fort Morgan, 2 seen jumping out, swimming ashore

Phenix City attorney Chuck Floyd, who represents Williams also declined to comment, citing the gag order.

Dutra is not bound by the judge’s gag order.

(Kristy Siple/ Photo Credit: Russell County Jail)

Dutra would not go into details of what was done while the Russell County authorities were in Alaska.

Dutra told WRBL in January that Williams is the primary suspect in the cold-case death of his daughter. The Alaska investigation was reopened after Williams’ Dec. 13, 2021 arrest in Alabama.

Williams is facing the death penalty in Russell County if convicted of Holland’s murder. The little girl was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021 by her mother, Kristy Siple . Holland was found dead later that day in a vacant Phenix City home where Williams once lived.

Siple, has been charged with her daughter’s murder and human trafficking.

