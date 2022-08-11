Car fully engulfed in flames on I-80, crews respond

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 81 was closed due to a fully engulfed car on fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. for a car on fire on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 265.

Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Valley Regional Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and tell Eyewitness News everyone got out of the car and no one was hurt.

Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Valley Regional Fire, along with Foster Township Fire and Sugarloaf EMS were able to put the fire out quickly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.