Car fully engulfed in flames on I-80, crews respond

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 81 was closed due to a fully engulfed car on fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. for a car on fire on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 265.

    Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane
    Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Valley Regional Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and tell Eyewitness News everyone got out of the car and no one was hurt.

Firefighters respond to Lee Park Little League fire
    Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane
    Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Valley Regional Fire, along with Foster Township Fire and Sugarloaf EMS were able to put the fire out quickly.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

