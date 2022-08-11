ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Barbeque, Beer & Cigars: A fundraiser for a great cause, the Tulsa Boys’ Home

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
The Tulsa Boys' Home is hold it's 6th Barbecue, Beer & Cigars fundraiser on Thursday night.

TULSA, Okla. — It’s that time of year again! The Barbecue, Beer and Cigars annual fundraiser for the 21 and older is happening Thursday night. The event will be held at NEFF Brewing in downtown Tulsa from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

There will be scotch tasting, each ticket purchased for the event will receive two cigars and there will also be barbeque. Tickets to the event are $125, per person.

For about six years, the Tulsa Boys’ Home [TBH] has organized this fundraiser to help raise support for its program.

Located in Sand Springs, TBH has opened its doors to boys from 77 counties in Oklahoma over the last 104 years.

“We serve 64 boys, ages 12 through 18 with serious emotional, addiction, and behavioral problems requiring temporary or permanent placement out of the home in a structured, therapeutic environment,” said Kaycee Aragon, communication coordinator for TBH. “Most of our residents are in our care because they have been neglected and/or abused both physically and mentally.”

Each year TBH serves about 160 residents and is the biggest group home for adolescents in the state.

“We are often the last hope for many of our boys who have been abused: physically, emotionally, and sexually, as well as neglected and abandoned. Unfortunately, the need for our residential treatment services remains steady. It is not uncommon for many of our boys to have had a dozen or more failed foster homes or other group home placements before they arrive at TBH,” said Aragon.

The fundraisers held throughout the year are vital to keeping TBH’s doors open.

“All proceeds from tonight’s fundraising event will be tied directly to our $262,000 annual food budget for our 64 growing, hungry young boys!” said Aragon.

