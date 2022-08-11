Read full article on original website
Related
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Paramount+ Strikes Deal With Walmart to Add Streamer to Retail Chain’s Subscription Service
Paramount Global has struck a deal with Walmart to include its streaming service as an added offering to subscribers of the retail chain’s subscription service, Walmart+, the companies said on Monday. The Walmart+ membership program currently cost $12.95 a month, or $98 a year, and gives subscribers unlimited free deliveries of groceries and other household items, mobile scanning options in stores and gas discounts. The partnership with Paramount+ will provide Walmart+ members access to the entire Paramount+ streaming service.More from The Hollywood ReporterLocal TV Giant Nexstar Seals Deal to Buy 75 Percent Stake in The CW, Reshaping Broadcast Landscape'Secret Headquarters' Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+'s Routine Kid Fantasy FlickEd Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Publishing Drive Warner Music Revenue Growth Existing Paramount+ subscribers will not be given access to Walmart+ in return, however. The Paramount deal arrives after Walmart held talks with Disney and NBCUniversal about a potential streaming deal, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. More to come.
Is fake meat healthy? And what's actually in it?
The popularity of plant-based proteins, or “fake meat”, has increased in recent years as consumers look to eat fewer animal products. In fact, plant-based protein is projected to be a A$3 billion opportunity for Australia by 2030. Many consumers believe these fake meats are better for their health, as well as better for the environment, but is that right? Read more: 4 plant-based foods to eat every week (and why science suggests they're good for you) What is fake...
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0