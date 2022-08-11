Paramount Global has struck a deal with Walmart to include its streaming service as an added offering to subscribers of the retail chain’s subscription service, Walmart+, the companies said on Monday. The Walmart+ membership program currently cost $12.95 a month, or $98 a year, and gives subscribers unlimited free deliveries of groceries and other household items, mobile scanning options in stores and gas discounts. The partnership with Paramount+ will provide Walmart+ members access to the entire Paramount+ streaming service.More from The Hollywood ReporterLocal TV Giant Nexstar Seals Deal to Buy 75 Percent Stake in The CW, Reshaping Broadcast Landscape'Secret Headquarters' Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+'s Routine Kid Fantasy FlickEd Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Publishing Drive Warner Music Revenue Growth Existing Paramount+ subscribers will not be given access to Walmart+ in return, however. The Paramount deal arrives after Walmart held talks with Disney and NBCUniversal about a potential streaming deal, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. More to come.

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO