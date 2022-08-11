ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Armed man makes threats toward people and K9

Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.
MANCHESTER, NH
Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza are almost tied ahead of this year’s midterms, a poll released Monday shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found Paxton leading Garza 34 to 32 percent among Texas voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
TEXAS STATE
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Early voters deciding on Democratic candidate to run against Stefanik

Plattsburgh, NY — Early voting in New York is underway for the upcoming primary on August 23. The big race on the ballot is in the 21st Congressional District, where two Democrats are competing to see who will run against Republican Elise Stefanik. Democrats Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti...
ELECTIONS

