Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
abccolumbia.com
Traffic safety tips as school begins this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More students in the Midlands will be headed back to class this week which means drivers will be back sharing the roads with school busses. South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force looking for driver breaking the law. Trooper David Jones says not only will Highway Patrol be following buses but troopers will be riding on some as well. He reminds drivers passing a stopped school bus can cost them $1,000 and six points off their license.
abccolumbia.com
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
abccolumbia.com
Move-in day continues for students at UofSC today!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Move-in day for students at the University of South Carolina continues today!. It runs from Sunday to Monday. University officials say students are encouraged to arrive at their building at their scheduled time. They are also required to get certain vaccinations, which doesn’t included the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Pet Supplies Inc. to open distribution center in Orangeburg
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Pet Supplies Plus is making quite an investment in the Midlands. According to the Governor’s Office the pet retail franchise plans to open a distribution center in Orangeburg County. Officials say the move brings an investment of $53 million and creates 275 jobs. The center...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
abccolumbia.com
USC MOVE-IN DAY: Incoming freshman class makes their new home in the dorms
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — You may have noticed more people in Columbia this week. That’s because a new incoming freshman class has been moving onto the campus of the University of South Carolina the last two days. “It’s just a culmination of things but it all starts today....
abccolumbia.com
Caution before posting those back to school pics!
Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Law Enforcement agencies in the Midlands are urging caution before you post your child’s back to school pictures on social media. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to make sure your child’s pictures aren’t the target of internet stalkers and predators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
abccolumbia.com
Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 Capri Sun drinks due to possible contamination
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Check your fridge and pantry. Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. According to the company, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently...
abccolumbia.com
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in SC down nearly 55 cents from a month ago, GasBuddy
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices in Columbia have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 a gallon. Prices in Columbia are nearly 55 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, says GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Truck fire shuts down portion of I-77
Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– A tractor trailer full of tires burst into flames this afternoon on I-77. According to the Cayce Fire Dept. the interstate is shut down at mile marker 2 as crews work to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported associated with the fire.
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Leroy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Leroy! He is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline, ready to find his forever home! Shelter staff say Leroy is a 3-year-old chocolate lab-mix who loves everyone he meets!. Leroy was brought in to the shelter after he was hit by a car, paralyzing...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks release 2022-23 non-conference basketball schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins. Carolina will have six home contests before New Year’s Day. Season tickets...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies make arrest in connection with Saluda County Stabbing
SALUDA CO. SC (WOLO)–A suspect is behind bars Monday, accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Saluda County. Saluda County Deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds on John J. Rushton Road on Sunday. Deputies say the suspect, Killijah Herbert, ran into the woods behind...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan meets the coaches and players of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series Champions
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – What does 172 runs, 175 hits, 130 RBI’s, and an outscoring of opponents 172-29 have in common? They are the stats of the 2022 Dixie Baseball World Champions, The Blythewood Minors. Marshall Dinkins, Head Coach of the team, made up of grade schoolers, says...
Comments / 0