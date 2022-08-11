ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

VIDEO: Black bear seen in Saraland neighborhood

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wto1A_0hDqL5i200

SARALAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A black bear was captured on video Thursday morning at a house in a Saraland neighborhood.

Heather Messick, a resident of Saraland, said this isn’t the first time she has seen a bear in her neighborhood. “I’ve seen what I think is that same bear almost every day in my neighbor’s yard. Mornings, afternoons, sometimes during the middle of the day,” said Messick.

Two weeks ago, a black bear, that Messick said could have been the same one as today, was seen in her own backyard. A video on her YouTube channel shows the bear walking around the backyard before jumping on top of her fence and “tightrope “walking to her neighbor’s fence.

“I’ve seen bears in this area for a long time, but I definitely think it ramps up even more when there is construction development happening,” said Messick. “From what I’ve heard recently, Saraland, Ala. Is one of the fastest-growing cities ion the state of Alabama. I know that we have had quite a bit of development on roads and in different neighborhoods over recent years.”

Although the black bear has come close to residential homes, Messick said she isn’t afraid of the bear. “I don’t necessarily feel worried about the bears attacking anyone. In fact, we have people that walk-in run up my street constantly all during the day,” said Messick.  According to the North American Bear Center, black bears are the least likely to attack humans.

